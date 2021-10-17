Global Fraud Analytics Market 2019 Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

Global Fraud Analytics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Fraud can be defined as an illegal activity that is intentional and uses misrepresentation to produce a financial gain to an individual or an organization. Fraud analytics helps in analyzing various forms of stored data and gathered information and in converting them to actionable insights, thereby to detect fraud and take necessary actions required.

In 2018, the global Fraud Analytics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Fraud Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fraud Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

FICO

Oracle

SAS Institute

Dell EMC

Fair Issac

BAE Systems

DXC Technology

SAP

ACI Worldwide

Fiserv

ThreatMetrix

NICE Systems

Experian

LexisNexis

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Predictive Analytics

Customer Analytics

Social Media Analytics

Big Data Analytics

Behavioral Analytics

Market segment by Application, split into

Telecommunication

Government/Public Sector

Healthcare

Real Estate

Energy and Power

Manufacturing

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Fraud Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Fraud Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fraud Analytics are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Fraud Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Predictive Analytics

1.4.3 Customer Analytics

1.4.4 Social Media Analytics

1.4.5 Big Data Analytics

1.4.6 Behavioral Analytics

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Fraud Analytics Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Telecommunication

1.5.3 Government/Public Sector

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.5.5 Real Estate

1.5.6 Energy and Power

1.5.7 Manufacturing

1.5.8 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Fraud Analytics Market Size

2.2 Fraud Analytics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Fraud Analytics Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Fraud Analytics Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Fraud Analytics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Fraud Analytics Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Fraud Analytics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Fraud Analytics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Fraud Analytics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Fraud Analytics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Fraud Analytics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Continued…………………….

