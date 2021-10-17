Global Freeze Dried Foods Market: Industry Analysis Outlook By Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2016-2022

Description

Freeze dried foods are considered to be the best-dehydrated forms of food because their natural texture and taste remain the same by the process called lyophilization. This process lowers the atmospheric temperature of the food to below 32F to extract the water content in the form of vapour droplets. The vapour then is taken out in a condenser, then a gradual increase in the temperature helps to extract all the remaining moisture from the product so as to keep its natural taste intact. The global freeze-dried food market is valued at USD 46.94 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% and will reach to USD XX billion by 2021.

Market Dynamics

Following are the three factors contributing to the growth of the global freeze dried foods market worldwide:

The advantage of freeze-drying over other drying techniques such as spray drying or fluid bed drying as food is exposed to cold temperatures which helps the food retain its natural properties.

Freeze-dried food can increase the shelf-life of foodup to 25 years without adding any preservative.

The increased shelf-life of the food makes it a lucrative product during its supply.

The restraining factor for the freeze-dried food market is the availability of other drying techniques such as spray drying, fluid bed drying, etc. which is much cheaper than Freeze-drying equipment.

Market Segmentation

The Global Freeze Dried Foods Market can be fragmented on the basis of:

Product Type

o Freeze Dried Beverages

o Freeze Dried Meat

o Freeze Dried Fruits

o Freeze Dried Meat, Fish and Seafood

Distributional Channel

o Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

o Specialist Retailers

o Convenience stores

Geographic Analysis

Although freeze dried food is consumed all over the world, its penetration and consumption levels vary widely across the globe. A Large chunk of the growth of freeze-dried product market in the Asia-Pacific region is due to Freeze-dried fruits and traditional foods like meals, soups, etc.In North America region, The United States holds almost 55% share of the overall freeze-dried food market. Due to the fast-growing economies and changing lifestyles developing regions, such as the Asia-Pacific, freeze dried food is growing at a swift pace. South America is also the potential market due to the shift of pharmaceutical and food industries from developed to developing regions.

Key Players

Following companies are the key vendors in the global freeze-dried foods market:

Nestl

OFD Foods

Unilever

Wise Company

Asahi Group Holdings

Mondelez International

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage