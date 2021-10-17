Global Functional Flour Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2016-2022
Functional flour is prepared by a combination of grain and non-grain flour like corn flour, pulse flour, and grain flour, and it contains improved thenutrient quantity and lower gluten than traditional flour. Also, it contains several health benefits which are not offered by traditional flour. Due to rising consciousness for health, demand for functional flour is increasing.
End-user/Technology
Due to growing population and change to fast-paced lifestyle, and increasing number of cafes and fast food restaurants, there is an increased demand for functional flour. Also, gluten-free alternatives like corn flour, brown rice flour to traditional food items would provide growth opportunities for the functional flour market.
Market Segmentation
On the basis of raw materials, it can be segmented into
On the basis of raw materials, it can be segmented into
Wheat
Maize
Rice
Others
On the basis of type, it can be segmented into
Specialty flour
Pre-cooked flour
Fortified flour
On the basis of product type, it can be segmented into
Additive-based flour
Conventional flour
Genetically modified flour
On the basis of application, it can be segmented into
Noodles and pasta
Bakery product
Non-food application
Others
Market Dynamics
Increased awareness about health benefits and nutritional quantity of functional flour is driving the market demand
Increased customer spending on processed food is another contributor to sales of functional flour
Increased application across diverse non-food industries
Change in lifestyle, and increase in number of fast food joints is also pushing the demand
Challenges faced by this market are as follows
Price volatility of grains
Stringent food label registrations
Unfavorable condition at warehouses
Increased usage of additives
Regional/Geographic Analysis
The market can be segmented into Latin America, North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa and the Middle East. North America holds the largest market share due to high demand for gluten-free products among customers. Also rising demand for bakery food items and increased awareness about health benefits from functional flour has been a major market driver in North America. Asia Pacific is expected to display a steady growth and may emerge as the dominant market. Due to rise in disposable income in Asian countries like China, India, and Japan, themarket is expected to expand. Also, emerging countries in the Middle East and Africa, and Brazil are likely to emerge as apotential market with new opportunities.
Key Players
Some of the key players include AgranaBeteiligungs-Archer Daniels Midland Company, AG, Cargill,Associated British Foods PLC, Bunge Limited, Incorporated, Parrish and Heimbecker, General Mills, Inc., Ingredion, Limagrain, Maticnjak, Limited, Sunopta, Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and The Scoular Company.
Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights
Market segments
Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in Market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage