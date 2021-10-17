Global Gluten-Free Beverages Market Size, Share, Demand, Opportunity, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth Opportunities By 2016-2022

Gluten is a protein found in wheat, barley, rye, etc and their derivatives. Sensitivity against gluten has been on a rise. One in hundred around the world are sensitive to it and show mild symptoms of vomiting or chronic diarrhoea. On the other hand, there are some who might suffer from acute celiac disease, where the small intestine fails to absorb liquid or nutrients due to gluten sensitivity. While gluten free products are mostly sold at premium rates, most popular beverages do claim to be gluten free.

Market Dynamics

Gluten free products is demanded by health-conscious people and around 20% of the people in North America prefer buying Gluten free beverages.

There are two main categories of age groups who seek for gluten free beverages. One being the 50-64 category (baby boomers), the other being 25-34(the millennials). Around 3.1 million Americans follow a gluten free diet, a large portion of which are not even sensitive to gluten.

One major hindrance of gluten free beverages in the developing markets is their lack of awareness in those regions. Also, the problems of wrongly being diagnosed with celiac disease confuses the consumer about gluten free beverages.

Market Segmentation

Gluten Free Soda: Most sodas belonging to Popular brands like Coca Cola, Pepsi, Sprite, Dr. Pepper etc claim to contain gluten less than 20 parts per million. Consumers highly sensitive to even that less a quantity should avoid colas.

Gluten Free Sports Drink: The popularity of sports drinks and protein shakes is rapidly increasing. Checking the nutrients details on the packages may give the consumer some idea on whether it is gluten free or not.

Gluten Free Coffee: Not all coffee brands are gluten free. Some may come from processing units having other gluten ingredients thereby leading to some presence of gluten. Sticking to popular brands like Starbucks who claim to be gluten free would help.

Gluten Free Beer: Most beer have some malt or grain concentration and therefore have very low chances of being gluten free. Therefore, unless and until very sure a gluten sensitive consumer should avoid these products.

Gluten Free Fruit Juices: Fruit juices claiming to be 100% natural or 100% fruit juice concentration are completely gluten free.

Regional/ Geographic Analysis

Sodas and Soft drinks sold in North America particularly the USA and Canada are mostly gluten free up to 20 parts per million. The same cannot be said for other countries around the world, because basic ingredients vary from region to region. Although people in developing countries might be unaware of the gluten free beverages, their popularity is definitely on the rise among the health-conscious citizens (niche market).

Key Players

The key players profiled in Global Gluten-free Foods & Beverages Market report include- Boulder Brands, Hain Celestial, General Mills, Kellogg’s Company, and The Kraft Heinz Company.

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

