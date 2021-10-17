Global Gluten-Free Dairy-Substitutes Market: Industry Outlook, Size & Forecast 2016-2022

The Global Gluten-free Dairy-substitutes Market provides products for consumers who are lactose intolerant and prone to celiac disease. Lactose intolerance in certain individuals leads to consumption of dairy-free products. Gluten is a protein found in wheat, rye, barley and their substitutes. It can damage the small intestine of persons with celiac disease.

The market has seen a shift from being a niche offering to a mainstream product catalog. Foods and beverages extracted from various plant sources are in high demand which makes the future bright for this market.

Market Dynamics

The rapidly growing health consciousness is one of the prime drivers for the adoption of such products. The increasing demand from developing countries will lead to the major growth of the market. Consumer concerns towards animal rights and environment protection will push the market’s growth further. The market is highly competitive with the big players trying to eat up the market share. The high production costs lead to high product price. This is a deterrent to price-sensitive consumers especially in countries like India and China. The marketing of the products is a tough task. Convincing people to give up on cheaper alternatives is difficult.

Product innovation provides an opportunity for relentless market growth. The focus has to be on research and development. The mantra is: either come up with new product ideas or perish. Mergers and acquisitions provide an inorganic route to easily garner market share. The rising consumer awareness provides ample opportunity for the market growth.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented in terms of the distribution channel, it can be segmented into online, specialty store and retail. By application, it can be divided into food and beverages.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America is the largest market. Asia-Pacific is the second largest market with the fastest growth in demand. China leads this market due to increasing health awareness. Europe is the third on the list with high growth prospects. Latin America, being a small market, has good growth prospects.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include Living Harvest Foods Inc.,The Whitewave Foods Company, Eden Foods Inc., Freedom Foods, and Blue Diamond Growers.

