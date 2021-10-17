Global Gluten-Free Desserts And Ice-Creams Market: Industry Analysis Outlook By Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2016-2022

Gluten is an ingredient in cereals (especially in wheat) responsible for the elastic texture of dough. It is a mixture of two proteins which can cause celiac disease, which is a condition that affects small intestine leading to impaired absorption and difficulty in digesting food. The symptoms of celiac are diarrhea, weight loss, and anemia. Therefore there is an increasing demand for gluten free foods and beverages because they don’t hamper digestive function.

Gluten-free desserts and ice-creams market constitutes 6% of all gluten free foods and beverages of which North Americans alone is estimated to consume 56% of all gluten free products. It is a highly competitive market.

Market Dynamics

Introduction of new and innovative flavors

Emergence of private label brands like Kroger

Rise in demand from the consumers above the age of 50

Rising health concerns among the people

Unseasonable weather

Desire to indulge in ice cream and small snacking

Premiumization: Decrease in the sale of cheaper products and desire to go for premium brands

There is a scope for opportunities for handling various input conditions and local problems. The key drivers of the market are:



Steady breakthrough in R & D

Improved nutrition

Focus on food safety

The restraints for the growth of this market are:

Prolonged economic recession

Price rise in raw material

Competition from unorganized sector and cost effective production.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation is done based on the following categories:

By Type

By Shape

By Sales

Ordinary (Hard)

French

Reduced fat

No sugar added

Light

Soft

Lactose free

Gluten free

Organic ice creams

French

Reduced fat

No sugar added

Light

Soft

Lactose free

Gluten free

Organic ice creams Sticks

Buckets

Sundae

Floats

Frozen novelties Impulsive (dominates market with 39% market share)

Take- home

Artisanal Specialty stores

Independent stores

On trade

Convenience stores

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets Regional Analysis

In 2016, Europe dominated the market with over 40% of share. China and Brazil accounted for the two fifth of the market share. Surprisingly the share of Americas declined as 20% of them think that frozen treats are unhealthy.

Key Players

Some major players are – Unilever – 20.1%, Nestle – 12%, Blue Bell Creameries, General Mills, Mars and Lotte Confectionary. The market is highly fragmented due to the presence of large and small scale vendors who compete for innovation, pricing and distribution. This unorganized sector covers 57.5% of the market share.



Global Gluten-Free Desserts and Ice-Creams Market segments

Global Gluten-Free Desserts and Ice-Creams Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Global Gluten-Free Desserts and Ice-Creams Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Global Gluten-Free Desserts and Ice-Creams Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

North America

US and Canada

US and Canada Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.