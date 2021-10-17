Global Gluten-Free Meats & Meat Substitutes Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Till 2016-2022
Description
Gluten is an ingredient in meats which is responsible for the elastic texture of the food item. It is a mixture of two proteins which can cause celiac disease to people which affects small intestine leading to impaired absorption and difficulty in digesting food. The symptoms of celiac are diarrhea, weight loss, and anemia and therefore there is a demand among the millions of individuals for gluten free meat and meat substitutes.
Gluten-Free Meats and Meat Substitutes market constitutes the 6% of all gluten free foods. Meat substitutes are plant originated products used as in place of meats. It is a highly competitive market and innovation in products is a major strategic approach adopted by the leading players
Estimate puts the global market for gluten-free meats and meat substitutes market at US$ XX Bn in 2016 which would be at US$ XX Bn at a CAGR of XX% by 2022. In future, Asia Pacific region and Africa are expected to form a new revenue pocket in the market soon. We aim to define, segment, and project the size of the global gluten-free meats and meat substitutes market with respect to type, form, function, and region. The information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market, the key players and their core competencies is also furnished here. We have analyzed the macro and micro factors affecting the gluten-free meats and meat substitutes market and extensively researched competitive landscape section for our presentation.
Market Dynamics
Such gluten free meats and meat substitutes need to be adopted due to the rapidly growing demand of meat because of general perception of maintaining good health. The current global campaign is go vegetarian’, cholesterol free proteins’. The concept of gluten- free meats and meat substitutes is relatively new and the lack of established players imposes constraints on the market. One more constraint is that the lack of consumer awareness in the developing regions, where logistics problems with regard to the material storage are severe.
Market Segmentation
Segmentation is done based on the following categories:
By Source
By Meat Substitutes
Soy- based
Wheat- based
Mycoproteins and others
Tofu
Tempeh
TVP
Quorn
Seitan
Miso
Yaso
Hatto
Geographical/ Regional Analysis
Europe is the largest market with 41% share. Asia Pacific countries, such as India, have shown significant grow that a CAGR of 9.8% due to large population, rising urbanization and increasing income. North America and South America are showing a steady growth.
Key Players
Some of the major players are- Quorn Foods Ltd., Blue Chip Group, Vbites Food, Amy’s Kitchen, Cauldron Foods command the market with a 40% share. The rest are fragmented and small and regional players. New product launches, innovative flavors, textures, organic and Non- GMA products, mergers & acquisitions are frequent.
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
