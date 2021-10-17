Global Gluten-Free Pasta And Rice Market To Experience Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2016-2022

Gluten is an ingredient in cereals which is responsible for the elastic texture of dough- the food item. It is a mixture of two proteins which can cause celiac disease to people which affects small intestine leading to impaired absorption and difficulty in digesting food. The symptoms of celiac are diarrhea, weight loss, and anemia. Gluten contamination can happen even during transportation or processing and therefore there is a demand among the millions of individuals for gluten- free pasta and rice.

We aim to define, segment, and project the size of the Global Gluten-Free pasta and rice market with respect to type, form, function, and region. The information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market, the key players and their core competencies is also furnished here

We have analyzed the macro and micro factors affecting the Global Gluten- Free pasta and rice market and extensively researched competitive landscape section for our presentation.

Market Dynamics

Global gluten-free pasta and rice market constitutes the 5% of all global gluten-free foods and beverages market. It is a highly competitive market and innovation in products is a major strategic approach adopted by the leading players.

Global gluten-free pasta and rice need to be adopted due to the rapidly growing demand because of general perception of maintaining good health which causes shortage and results in price hike. The current global campaign is go vegetarian’, cholesterol free proteins’. The concept of global gluten- free pasta and rice is relatively new and the lack of established players imposes constraints on the market.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation is done based on the following categories:

By Product Type

By Pasta & Rice Type

By Source

By Distribution

Pastas and Pizzas

Bakery Products

Snacks and Savories

Others

Canned/ Preserved Pasta

Chilled/ Fresh Pasta

Dried Pasta

Thai sticky Purple Rice

Hom Mali Jasmine Rice

Khao Deng Ruby Red Rice

Plain Rice

Basmati Rice

Exotic Black Rice

Rice and Corns

Pulses and oil seeds

Oil Crops

Grocery Stores

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

Discounters

Mass merchandiser

Club Stores

Geographical/ Regional Analysis

Europe is the largest market with 41% share. Asia Pacific countries, such as India, have shown growing interest at a CAGR of 9.8% due to large population, rising urbanization and increasing income. North America and South America are showing a steady growth.

Key Players

Some of the major players are- Freedom Foods, General Mills, Hain Celestial Group, Gruma, Dr. Sachr, and Enjoy Life Natural Brands, Inc. The rest are fragmented and small and regional players. New product launches, innovative flavors, textures, organic and Non- GMA products.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Global Gluten-Free Pasta and Rice Market segments

Global Gluten-Free Pasta and Rice Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Global Gluten-Free Pasta and Rice Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Global Gluten-Free Pasta and Rice Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Global Gluten-Free Pasta and Rice Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage