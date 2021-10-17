Global Ground Calcium Carbonate Industry Profile Analysis Report 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Ground Calcium Carbonate Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new Research to its studies database.

Calcium carbonate is one of the most abundantly occurring minerals on earth and composes nearly four percent of earth’s crust. It exists naturally in the form of limestone, marbles and chalk formed by sedimentation over a period of time. It is one of the most versatile compounds and finds a variety of applications across a diverse set of industries including construction, steel, and agrochemicals among others.

The increasing demand from packaging and tissue paper application is identified as one of the primary growth factors for this market. The demand for ground calcium carbonate in packaging and tissue paper application is rapidly gaining prominence. Ground calcium carbonate is used in this segment as it creates a porous base on the sheet of paper, due to its rhombohedral particle shape. Moreover, the ground calcium carbonate is hydrophobic and it releases water rapidly. Also, the tissue paper market is constantly growing with the rise in number of quick service restaurant (QSR), food and beverages (FandB) chains, and other associated outlets. These facilities prefer disposable napkins and paper towels since they do not require washing and eliminate the need for labor and are more hygienic when compared to their conventional cloth counterparts. This will in turn, propel the demand for ground calcium carbonate in the coming years.

APAC is expected to be the major revenue contributor to the ground calcium carbonate market throughout the forecast period. The region is witnessing an increased demand for ground calcium carbonate from the fillers market due to innovations in terms of product and quality development. The market in this region is also driven by the growth of the paints and coatings, industrial, and packaging industries.

Global Ground Calcium Carbonate market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Ground Calcium Carbonate.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Imerys

M.Huber Corporation

Minerals Technolgies

Mississippi Lime Company

Omya

CARMEUSE

GLC Minerals

MARUO CALCIUM

Ground Calcium Carbonate Breakdown Data by Type

Top Size

Median Particle Size

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Ground Calcium Carbonate Breakdown Data by Application

Paper

Plastics

Paints

Adhesives and Sealants

Ground Calcium Carbonate Consumption by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central and South , merica, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global Ground Calcium Carbonate status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Ground Calcium Carbonate manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

