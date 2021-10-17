Global Halal Food And Beverages Market: Industry Analysis Outlook By Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2016-2022

Muslim population is the second largest in the world. It is also the fastest growing religion. With such a large population, the market for food which complies with the Islamic rules and regulations is growing at a rapid pace. Earlier, the halal food was just prepared for Muslims. Now it is being consumed all over the world, by people of all ethnic backgrounds. High production quality, safety and ethical quality are the factors which draw the consumers towards the halal products. The global halal food and beverages market is valued at US$ XX Billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX per cent. The market is projected to be valued at US$ XX billion at the end of the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

The ever growing Muslim population all around the world is a major factor for the rise in the demand for the halal food, globally.

Also the method of production of the halal food is a major factor that pulls the consumers towards itself on the grounds of safety and hygiene. The demand for halal food is even spreading to Non-Muslim countries like US, Brazil, India, Australia, etc.

Many companies certified in complying with Islamic rules and regulations are coming up which have increased the competitiveness in the market. Country specific laws and certifying methods act as a restraint for various multinational companies for expanding the production to various countries. This hinders the growth of the market.

Market segmentation

The Global Halal Food & Beverages market has been segmented by –

Product Type: Primary Meat, Processed Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Others Halal Products

Geographical Analysis

The market in the Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share in the market with a large Muslim population. The demand for halal products is increasing worldwide because of above mentioned factors. This has provided the market a chance to expand in Non-Muslim countries like the US, UK, etc. The producers in these regions have an opportunity to expand because of large number of Muslims migrating from neighboring regions.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the market are: Al Islami Foods, BRF, Kawan Foods, Nestle, Prima Agri-Products, QL Foods, Saffron Road, Tahira

