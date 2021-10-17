Global Ice Cream Market Size, Share, Demand, Opportunity, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth Opportunities By 2016-2022
Ice creams have been wildly popular among people of all age groups. The demands for ice creams have always been on the rise as it has now become the most popular option for sweet dishes among consumers. The market players have been coming up with new healthy options for the consumers by increasing the amount of organic content in the products. This market is valued at XX and is expected to grow at a rate of XX per cent in the coming years.
Market Dynamics
The growing choice among the consumers is a major factor which drives the masses to try new products. The growing use of ice creams in various other food products like shakes, sundaes, ice cream rolls, nitrogen ice creams, gelatos etc. The market is filled with options for nearly every kind of person. For the diabetics, there are sugar free ice creams. For the lactose intolerants, there are lactose free ice creams, there are low calorie ice creams and many more. With so many options at their disposal, the market players target each and every type of consumer.
Many, health concerns threaten the market’s growth. Transporting the ice cream is also a major restraint to the growth of the market.
Market Segmentation
The market is segmented on the basis of:
By Type
By Shape
By Sales
By Distribution Channel
Ordinary (Hard)
French
Reduced Fat
Light
Soft
No Sugar Added
Lactose-Free
Gluten-Free
Organic ice cream
Sticks
Buckets
Sundae
Floats
Frozen novelties, which may include
frozen custard, frozen yoghurt,
dondurma, gelato, sherbet,
snow cones, frozen souffl
Impulsive
Take-Home
Artisanal Ice Cream
The impulsive segment contributes
the most to the market revenue
Specialty Stores
Independent Stores
On-trade
Convenience Stores
Supermarkets
Hypermarkets
Geographical Analysis
Europe dominates the market with XX per cent share in the market. The sales in China and Brazil. The hotter countries like India have seen a rise in the ice cream sales. North America is the only region which has seen a decline in the number of ice cream sales, which is not a good sign for the market. The market players are coming out with exciting new products in the market.
Key Players
The key players in the market are:
Blue Bell Creameries
General Mills
Mars
Nestle
Lotte Confectionery
Unilever
