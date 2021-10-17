Global Icing & Frosting Market to experience significant growth during the forecast period 2018–2025

Global Icing & Frosting Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Icing & Frosting Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Icing is basically a mixture of sugar with water, egg white, or butter, used as a coating for cakes or biscuits. Icing is generally used to glaze pastries or cakes and tastes more sugary. Whereas frosting is usually used to coat the outside of cake. It has a buttercream-like texture and a more buttery taste. Increasing number of bakeries, growing urbanization, rising income of the individuals and growing food industry are the substantial driving factors of the market across the globe. In addition, growing online retail sector in developing economies is the major factor which creating numerous opportunity in the market over the coming years. Icing is a thin and sugary glaze on cakes and pastry that hardens on cooling and frosting is a fluffy and thick coating of butter or cream on the cakes. The basic icing and frosting consist of butter, milk or water and sugar with different flavors such as chocolate, fruit juice or extracts, and others. However, health concerns like increasing obesity is one of the major factors which limiting the market growth of Icing & Frosting over the coming years.

The regional analysis of Global Icing & Frosting Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/dominant region in the global Icing & Frosting market due to increasing urbanization and rising number of bakeries in the region. Europe is also estimated to grow in the Icing & Frosting market over the forecasted period. Asia-Pacific is also expected to grow at higher growth / higher CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increasing disposable income of the individuals and increasing consumption of bakery products in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

• CSM Bakery Solutions

• Wilton

• Rich Product

• Betty Crocker

• Dawn Food

• Lawrence

• BGC Manufacturing

• MacPhie

• Renshaw

• Fruit Filling Inc.

• Dixie’s Icing

• Effco

• Orchardicing

• Kelmyshop

• CK products

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Buttercream Frosting

Royal Icing

Ganache

Boiled/Cooked Icing,

Cream Cheese Frosting

Dusting

By Application:

Bakery

Restaurant

Family

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Icing & Frosting Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

