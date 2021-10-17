Global Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new Research to its studies database. The records spread across 116 pages with more than one tables and figures in it.

Individual Quick Freezing is a freezing method used in food processing industry. Products commonly frozen with IQF technologies are typically smaller pieces of food products and can range from all types of berries, fruits and vegetables diced or sliced, seafood such as shrimps and small fish, meat, poultry and even pasta, cheese and grains. Products that have been subjected to IQF are referred to as Individually Quick Frozen or IQF’d

The global Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Marel

JBT

GEA

Linde Group

Air Products and Chemicals

Air Liquide

Messer Group

Patkol

Octofrost Group

Cryogenic Systems Equipment

Starfrost

Scanico

Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Breakdown Data by Type

By Technology

Mechanical IQF

Cryogenic IQF

By Equipment Type

Spiral freezer

Tunnel freezer

Box freezer

Others

Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Breakdown Data by Application

Fruits and vegetables

Seafood

Meat and poultry

Dairy products

Convenience food

Market size by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Central and South America, Brazil, Rest of Central and South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

