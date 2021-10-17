Global Insoluble Dietary Fibres Market: Industry Outlook By Drivers, Restraints And 2016-2022

The Global Insoluble Dietary Fibres Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2016 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn in 2022. This would show a growth at a CAGR of xx% during the above-mentioned period. The increase in demand for functional food and the initiatives taken by the government and other regulatory bodies has led to a steep increase in the demand for dietary fibres in the world economy. Consumer awareness is at a high during times such as now and this is a direct reason for the market to grow.

The fibre/bran is projected to grow at the highest rate amongst all dietary fibres. The reason is due to its extensive usage in confectionary and bakery products. It helps increase the nutritional value of food items such as pasta, tortillas, bread and the likes. The manufacturers of dietary fibres also offer cellulose as a by-product to other markets such as pharmaceuticals and animal feed.

Market Dynamics

The market is further segmented into bulking agents, fat replacers, texturing agents etc. It is also segmented on the basis of the product type into cellulose, hemi-cellulose, lignin, chitin and others.

Sudden changes in lifestyle and cultural habits have been noticed in the past few years that have directly affected the dynamics of the said market. Most developed markets in the USA and Europe now look for replacements for unhealthy product categories and Insoluble Dietary Products have been the key in the regard.

Market Segment

Besides the product market segments mentioned, geographical segmentation is also important to note. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa have been noted as key regions for crucial segmentation. On the basis of application as well, there has been major segmentation for food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and animal and pet food.

Region/Geographical Analysis

North America and Europe rank high in terms of being the first movers into this space. Asia Pacific is soon catching up as are areas of South America and Africa.

Key Players

Some of the key players in this field are firms such as Cargill (U.S.), Roquette Frres (France), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), SunOpta, Inc. (Canada), Interfiber (Poland), Solvaira Specialties (U.S.), Unipektin Ingredients AG (Switzerland), AdvoCare International, L.P. (U.S.), J. Rettenmaier & Shne GmbH Co KG (Germany), Grain Processing Corporation (U.S.), and Barndad Nutrition ((U.S.).

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

