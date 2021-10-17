Global Kiwi Fruit Market: Industry Outlook, Size & Forecast 2016-2022

Kiwifruit, also known as Chinese Gooseberry is a sweet fruit with a slightly tangy flavour and is known to be grown in New Zealand, China and European countries like Italy, Greece, Franc e. It has a thick green coloured skin with flesh inside, that is lined with a row of tiny black seeds. China is the largest producer in the world for kiwi fruits, followed by Italy and then by New Zealand. It is consumed directly, in the form of juice, and also in salads, cake dressings etc. In terms of nutritional value, this water based fruit is a rich source of Vitamin C and Vitamin K, with negligible fat.

Market Dynamics

The market for Kiwi has grown because of its increased availability in global markets, owing to the spread of globalisation. The millennial consumers, who like to explore and experiment, have boosted the demand for this exotic fruit worldwide, which was otherwise eaten only in specific countries in the world. The exchange of knowledge about international cuisines between people of different cultures through improved communication too has brought people to buy this fruit and consume it.

Market Segmentation

Kiwis could be produced either for export or domestic consumption. They could be consumed directly in household or further processed in industries and get converted to various forms. These fruits are distributed through supermarket retailers, local vendors etc.

Geographic Analysis

Demand for ready to eat food is in good numbers in most of the American, European, African and APAC countries.

Key Players

Exporters of kiwifruit in countries like New Zealand, Chile, China etc who have a global footprint.

