Global L-Valine Market: Industry Outlook, Size & Forecast 2018-2023
The ‘Global L-Valine Market Outlook 2018-2023’ offers detailed coverage of l-valine industry and presents main market trends. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand, end-use details, price trends, and company shares of the leading l-valine producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the market for l-valine. The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application, by products, and by geography.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from key industry participants. The global l-valine market has been segmented into five major regions, namely, North America (U.S., Canada, and others), Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Russia, and others), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and others), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and others), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and others). Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Regions
– North America
– Europe
– Asia Pacific
– Middle East & Africa
– South America
Key Vendors
– Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
– Evonik Industries AG
– Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd.
– CJ Cheiljedang Corporation
– Daesang Corporation
– Star Lake Bioscience Co., Inc.
– Meihua Group
– Wuxi Jinghai Amino Acid Co., Ltd. (Aminowill)
– Jinyao Ruida (Xuchang) Biology Technology Co., Ltd.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
– Analysis of the l-valine market including revenues, future growth, market outlook
– Historical data and forecast
– Regional analysis including growth estimates
– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.
– Profiles on l-valine vendors including products, sales/revenues, SWOT, and market position, recent developments.
– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.