Global Lime Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2016-2022

Lime is prepared and extracted through the decarbonation of limestone. Lime is used in huge quantity in metallurgical segment, accounting for almost half of total lime consumption in 2016. Lime is primarily used to produce non-ferrous metals, steel, and iron. Lime consumption in construction, accounts for more than 20%. Global consumption of lime is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand of lime in developed and developing regions. The Global Lime Market which was valued at US $48.64 billion in 2016 is forecasted to grow at a cumulative growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2017 to 2021 and is projected to be valued at US $ 59.47 billion. By volume the global lime market is expected to grow to 125 million metric tonnes by 2021.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064791



Market Segment and Share

The Global lime market is divided into few segments like on the basis of end use, on the basis of product type and on the basis of region. On the basis of end use, metallurgical usage was the largest segment for global lime market, which accounted for more than half of the market and is forecasted to grow continuously. Another end usage segment is construction, where the growth and consumption of lime in the global scenario has shown positive trend and is expected to carry on with the same momentum.

On the basis of product type, the global lime market is segmented into Quick lime and Slaked lime where quick lime accounts for more than three-fourth of the global market share. The dominance of quick lime is expected to continue for the stipulated forecasted period. Slaked lime is mainly used in the construction industry and is projected to grow furthermore in the time period.

The segmentation of the global lime market is further fragmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Developing nations like Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

Driving Force

The primary driving force for global lime market are the production of various chemicals like calcium carbonate, odium alkali, citric acid, cyanimide, petrochemicals, and magnesia and the usage of lime for environmental purposes is forecasted to witness a significant growth during the period 2017-2021. Also, significant expansion in the environmental, construction and chemical industries will be the key drivers in the future.

Major Players in the Market

The major players in the global lime market are Carmeuse, Mississippi Lime, Cheney Lime & Cement Company, Pete Lien & Sons, Inc., Cape Lime (Pty) Ltd, Linwood Mining & Minerals Corporation, Sigma Minerals Ltd., Valley Minerals LLC, United States Lime & Minerals Inc., Cornish Lime, and other manufacturers.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064791

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage