Global Meal Replacement Products Market Analysis Reports Revenue Growth Globally During The Forecast Period 2016-2022

Description

A Meal Replacement is a soup, drink, bar etc. intended as a substitute for a solid food meal, usually with controlled qualities of nutrients and calories. Meal Replacement shakes contain important nutrients, fats, proteins equivalent to balanced meal as it meant to replace the same. Soylent is an example of Meal Replacement product that comes in the form of powder. Meal Replacement products are very much helpful for bodybuilders not for the fact that these are formulated for weight loss, but for the fact that they save food preparation time when they eat 5 to 6 meals a day.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Meal Replacement productsare helpful when a person is not able to meet his daily energy and nutrients needs with regular meals and snacks. The factors such as easy to prepare, nutritional products, change in lifestyle of people, rapid urbanisation and change in consumption habitshave led to the increase in demand for these products. With the development in the e-commerce platform, these products are getting greater opportunities to cater to large number of people and attracting them towards healthier lifestyle. Websites such as vitacost.com, heathcart.com and wallmart.com offer a wide array of protein bars and other supplements for online purchase. On the contrary factors such as availability of local alternatives with regional taste, high production and marketing costs may hinder the growth of this market globally.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The GlobalMeal Replacement products can be segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, application and geography.

On the basis of product type-

Shakes

Ready to drink

Bars

On the basis of distribution channel-

Grocery retailers

E-commerce

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Food services

On the basis of application-

Weight gain

Weight loss

Physical fitness

Wound healing

On the basis of geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Africa

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

The Global Meal Replacement products market can be segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. The market is dominated by North America followed by Europe. The USA is the largest consumer of Meal Replacement products in North America due to high obesity, cardiovascular and other health related problems among the consumers. The South American and the Asia-Pacific markets are growing dueto high rate of consumption among individuals.

KEY PLAYERS

The key players in Meal Replacement products markets are Abbott Nutrition, Nestle, Herbalife,Kellogg, SlimFast, Amazing Grass, Glanbia and many more to count.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

