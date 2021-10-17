Global Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition (MOCVD) Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Scope of the Report:

North America Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition (MOCVD)’s market size was valued at around USD 88 million in 2017. Europe is expected to exceed USD 72 million by 2017, at a CAGR of over 6.26% from 2017 to 2025. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the third largest market for Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition (MOCVD) in 2017, with China expected to lead the market in terms of growth rate from 2013 to 2018. Asia-Pacific Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition (MOCVD) market size is expected to reach US$ 641 million by 2017.