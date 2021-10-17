Global Service Robotics Market Research Report, Market size, Status, Revenue, Consumption, Import and Future Forecast to 2019-2022

The global service robotics market was valued over USD 7 Billion in 2016. Service robots have witnessed widespread acceptance among various professional and personal applications owing to benefits such as enhanced usability, delivery of accurate and high-quality services, reliability, and reduced operational costs and human errors. Professional service robots are employed in various industries including medical, defense, rescue and security, agriculture, logistics, construction, and professional cleaning among others, whereas personal service robots are used for domestic and entertainment and leisure purpose.

The global service robotics market is expected to almost triple by 2022 from the 2016 level, driven by an upsurge in its adoption owing to high labor cost, lack of skilled workforce, increasing research and development investments, growing awareness regarding the benefits of service robots, and increased demand for automation among professional and personal sectors. However, high initial investment and concern for human safety restricts the growth of the market.

Key Highlights of the Report:

The global professional service robotics market was valued nearly US$ 5 Billion in 2016.

The market for personal and domestic service robotics segment is expected to grow from US$ XX Billion in 2016 to around US$ XX Billion by 2022.

The global professional service robotics sales volume is predicted to exceed 150,000 units by 2021.

In 2016, medical application was the major industry vertical, in terms of market share, followed by logistic applications.

Agriculture/field robots controlled over 20% share of the professional service market in 2016.

In volume terms, the logistic robots accounted for maximum share of the overall professional service robotics volume in 2016.

The medical robots accounted for single digit share of the professional service robotics volume in 2015, due to expensive nature of these devices.

The exoskeletons robotic market was valued worth US$ XX Million in 2015 and the market increased to US$ XX Million in 2016.

Almost XXXX units public relation robots were sold in 2016, 133% more than in 2015.

Mobile platforms and cleaning segment captured XX% and XX% share of the professional service robotics volume respectively in 2016, while construction segment accounted for XX% volume share in the same year.

Household robots accounted for maximum share of the personal and domestic service robotics market in 2016.

It is anticipated that the entertainment and leisure robot will account for over 30% share of the personal and domestic service robotics market by 2022.

iGATE RESEARCH report titled “Service Robotics Market and Volume – By Type (Professional Service Robots, Personal and Domestic Service Robots) and Key Players Analysis – Global Forecast to 2022” provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth Global Robotics Market.

This 148 Page report with 83 Figures and 12 Tables has been analyzed from 8 viewpoints:

Global Service Robotics Market and Forecast (2009 – 2022)

Global Service Robotics Volume and Forecast (2009 – 2022)

Global Professional Service Robotics Market and Forecast – By Segment (2009 – 2022)

Global Professional Service Robotics Volume and Forecast – By Segment (2009 – 2022)

Global Personal and Domestic Service Robotics Market and Forecast – By Segment (2009 – 2022)

Global Personal and Domestic Service Robotics Volume and Forecast – By Segment (2009 – 2022)

Key Player – Sales and SWOT Analysis (2010 – 2022)

Global Service Robotics Market – Growth Drivers and Challenges

Global Service Robotics Market and Volume Forecast – By Type

Professional Service Robotics

Personal and Domestic Service Robotics

Global Professional Service Robotics Market and Volume Forecast – By Segment

Defence

Agriculture/Field

Logistic

Medical

Exoskeletons

Public Relations Robots

Construction

Mobile Platforms

Inspection

Underwater

Rescue and Security

Cleaning

Others

Global Personal and Domestic Service Robotics Market and Volume Forecast – By Segment

Household Robotics

Entertainment and Leisure Robotics

Global Robotics Market – Key Players Sales and SWOT Analysis

KUKA AG

Adept Technology (Acquired by OMRON)

iRobot Corporation

Intuitive Surgical

Nachi-Fujikoshi

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Data Sources

iGATE RESEARCH employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports. This report is built by using data and information sourced from Proprietary Information Database, Primary and Secondary Research Methodologies, and In house analysis by iGATE Research dedicated team of qualified professionals with deep industry experience and expertise.

Research Methodologies

Primary Research Methodologies: Questionnaires, Surveys, Interviews with Individuals, Small Groups, Telephonic Interview, etc.

Secondary Research Methodologies: Printable and Non-printable sources, Newspaper, Magazine and Journal Content, Government and NGO Statistics, white Papers, Information on the Web, Information from Agencies Such as Industry Bodies, Companies Annual Report, Government Agencies, Libraries and Local Councils and a large number of Paid Databases

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Global Service Robotics Market and Forecast (2009 – 2022)

2.1 Global Professional Service Robotics Market and Forecast

2.2 Global Personal and Domestic Service Robotics Market and Forecast

Global Service Robotics Volume and Forecast (2009 – 2022)

3.1 Global Professional Service Robotics Volume and Forecast

3.2 Global Personal and Domestic Service Robotics Volume and Forecast

Global Service Robotics Market and Volume Share Analysis (2009 – 2022)

………….

Global Service Robotics Market – Growth Drivers

8.1 Growing Research and Development Expenditure

8.2 Technology Trends Shaping the Future of Robotics

8.3 Government Initiatives Drives Market for Robotics

8.4 Co-Bots Drives Robotics Industry

8.5 Improved Service, Increased Operational Efficiency and Safety

Global Service Robotics Market – Challenges

9.1 Human-Robot Interaction Challenges

9.2 The High Cost of Robots Restricts Market Growth

