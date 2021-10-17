Global Specialty Chemicals (specialties, effect chemicals) Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025
Speciality chemicals (also called specialties or effect chemicals) are particular chemical products which provide a wide variety of effects on which many other industry sectors rely. Some of the categories of speciality chemicals are adhesives, agrichemicals, cleaning materials, cosmetic additives, construction chemicals, elastomers, flavors, food additives, fragrances, industrial gases, lubricants, polymers, surfactants, and textile auxiliaries. Other industrial sectors such as automobile, aerospace, food, cosmetics, agriculture, manufacturing, textile industries are highly dependent on such products.
Global Specialty Chemicals (specialties, effect chemicals) market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Specialty Chemicals (specialties, effect chemicals).
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Albemarle Corporation
Akzonobel
Ashland Inc
BASF SE
Chemtura Corporation
Clariant AG
Cytec Industries Inc
Evonik Industries AG
Henkel AG KGAA
Solvay SA
The DOW Chemical Company
Bayer AG
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Ferro Corporation
Huntsman Corporation
Novozymes
PPG Industries
Specialty Chemicals (specialties, effect chemicals) Breakdown Data by Type
Specialty Mining Chemicals
Water Treatment Chemicals
Adhesives
Electronic Chemicals
Specialty Paper Chemicals
Pesticides
Rubber Processing Chemicals
Advanced Ceramic Materials
Plastic Additives
Others
Specialty Chemicals (specialties, effect chemicals) Breakdown Data by Application
Antioxidants
Biocides
Catalysts
Specialty Enzymes
Separation Membranes
Specialty Coatings
Specialty Pigments
Surfactant
Demulsifier
Specialty Chemicals (specialties, effect chemicals) Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Specialty Chemicals (specialties, effect chemicals) Consumption Breakdown Data byRegion
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Specialty Chemicals (specialties, effect chemicals) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Specialty Chemicals (specialties, effect chemicals) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table Of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
4 Specialty Chemicals (specialties, effect chemicals) Production by Regions
5 Specialty Chemicals (specialties, effect chemicals) Consumption by Regions
6 Market Size by Type
7 Market Size by Application
8 Manufacturers Profiles
9 Production Forecasts
10 Consumption Forecast
11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis
12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors
13 Key Findings
14 Appendix
List of Tables and Figures
Continued…….
