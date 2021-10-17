Hadoop-as-a-Service(HDaaS) Market Growth Analysis 2019-2025 with Leading Companies- Amazon Web Services, EMC, IBM, Microsoft, Altiscale and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Hadoop-as-a-Service(HDaaS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Hadoop-as-a-Service(HDaaS) Market
Hadoop is a provisioning model offered to organizations seeking to incorporate a hosted implementation of the Hadoop platform. Apache Hadoop is an open-source software platform that uses the MapReduce technology to perform distributed computations on various hardware servers. Hadoop-as-a-service (HDaaS) providers offer Hadoop PaaS, which enables technical experts of enterprises to perform various operations including big data analytics, big data management, and big data storage in a cloud.
Hadoop-as-a-Service market has witnessed a tremendous growth in 2013 and has doubled from the Hadoop-as-a-Service (HaaS) market size in 2012. Hadoop-as-a-Service market is evolving and current users include SaaS providers, social media companies, and gaming companies. The technology is yet to enter into the mainstream commercial market. However, it is expected to witness a tremendous growth in the next 7 years, expanding its horizon into the end user industries of conventional hadoop.
The key players covered in this study
Amazon Web Services
EMC
IBM
Microsoft
Altiscale
Cask Data
Cloudera
Google
Hortonworks
HP
Infochimps
Karmasphere
MapR Technologies
Mortar Data
Pentaho
Teradata
Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4097254-global-hadoop-as-a-service-hdaas-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
This report focuses on the global Hadoop-as-a-Service(HDaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Hadoop-as-a-Service(HDaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Run It Yourself
Pure Play
Market segment by Application, split into
Manufacturing Industry
Retail Industry
Telecommunications Industry
Media & Entertainment
Trade & Transportation
IT & ITES
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Hadoop-as-a-Service(HDaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Hadoop-as-a-Service(HDaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4097254-global-hadoop-as-a-service-hdaas-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
About Us:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.
Contact Us:
NORAH TRENT
[email protected]
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)