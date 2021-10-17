Industrial Emission Control Systems Market Will Expand in the Coming Decade as Per Report

Industrial Emission Control Systems Market is expected to garner $21,133 million by 2022. Electrostatic precipitators (ESP) are estimated to dominate the market from 2015-2022. Industrial emission control systems monitor and reduce harmful products that are released by combustion and other emission processes, which cause environmental pollution. Industrial segments, such as power generation, cement, mining & metals, chemical industries, and others, use these equipment to convert hazardous air contaminants such as unburned hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, and sulfur oxides into water vapor and carbon dioxide, which can be safely released into the atmosphere.

The global market based on equipment type is segmented into electrostatic precipitators (ESPs), fabric filters, scrubbers, cyclone separators, thermal oxidizers, catalytic reactors, and others. Among these, ESPs dominated of the market with around 34.3% share. High adoption rate of these equipment is due to their low operating costs, high efficiencies, and temperature flexibility. The market for ESPs is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period.

The global market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific was the most dominant market in 2015, and is expected to continue to its this trend throughout the forecast period. In this region, major downstream industries such as power generation, building materials, chemicals, and pulp & paper have created high demand for extraction, desulphurization, and emission control equipment. The market in Asia-Pacific is dominated by China, which witnessed rapid development in the past few years due to the high level technology, booming downstream industries, and increasingly stringent regulations.

Industrial Growth in Emerging Countries:

The industrial growth in emerging countries is driven by China and India. Globalization has led to various manufacturing companies from developed countries to migrate to these low-cost countries. This establishment of local manufacturing companies increases the demand for emission control systems. With the rise in industrialization, environmental regulations in emerging regions are also being directed towards cleaner working environments and reduction in environmental emissions.

Key findings of the Industrial Emission Control Systems Market :

In 2015, ESPs led the overall market revenue, and are projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

The thermal oxidizers segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 9.2% owing to their ability to destroy odors and toxic VOCs and operate at high efficiencies.

Cement industry segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3%.

China is the major shareholder, accounting for around three-fourths of the Asia-Pacific industrial emission control systems market.

The key players in the industrial emission control systems focus on expanding their business operations in fast-growing emerging countries and adopt acquisition as their key growth strategy. The major players profiled in this report include General Electric Company, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd., Fujian Longking Co., Ltd, Johnson Matthey PLC, Ducon Technologies Inc., Babcock & Wilcox Co., AMEC Foster Wheeler PLC, CECO Environmental Corp, Hamon Corporation, Thermax Ltd, and BASF SE.

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Report description

Market segmentation

1.2 Research methodology

1.2.1 Secondary research

1.2.2 Primary research

1.2.3 Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1 Market definition and scope

3.2 Key findings

3.2.1 Top impacting factors

3.2.2 Top winning strategies

3.2.3 Top investment pockets

3.3 Porters five forces analysis

3.3.1 Low bargaining power of suppliers due to large number of suppliers and low switching cost

3.3.2 High bargaining power of buyers due to large number of suppliers and low switching cost

3.3.3 Low threat of substitutes due to non-profitable substitutes

3.3.4 Low threat of new entrants due to high entry barrier

3.3.5 High competition among rivalries due to large number of competitors & high exit barrier

3.4 Value chain analysis

3.5 Market share analysis, 2015

3.6 Market dynamics

3.6.1 Drivers

3.6.1.1 Stringent emission norms from governments globally on industrial emissions

3.6.1.2 Growing cement industry drives the market for industrial emission control systems

3.6.1.3 Growing industrialization in emerging countries and growing global trade

3.6.2 Restraints

3.6.2.1 Growing usage of alternate and renewable sources of energy hampers the growth in the market

3.6.2.2 Decreasing investments in coal power plants by developed regions

3.6.3 Opportunities

3.6.3.1 Introduction of mercury and air toxic standards

3.6.3.2 New thermal power plants installation in china and india