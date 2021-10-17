Industrial Tape Market Business Overview, Challenges, Opportunities, Trends And Market Analysis By 2023

Summary

Global Industrial Tape Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Future Scope: by Product Type (Duct Tapes, Filament Tapes, Aluminum Tapes, Adhesive Transfer Tapes), Tape Backing Material (Paper, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride), Application (Electrical and Electronic, Packaging, Masking,), End-User, and Region – Global Forecast to 2023

Industrial Tape Market – Overview

Industrial tapes are widely used in various industrial applications for binding. These tapes are also utilized for packaging, conducting, and masking purposes. Increasing demand from the packaging and construction industry is primarily driving the industrial tape market. The growing demand for industrial tape from the automobile industry is also augmenting the growth of the market further because industrial tapes are principally used in the vehicle assembly operations such as airbag cover attachment, trim panel attachment, and few other operations.

Industrial tapes deliver a high level of adhesive strength as compared to ordinary tapes, which are utilized in everyday life operations. Heavy materials and spare parts can’t be attached to a standard tape as this equipment requires a high amount of adhesive bonding. Industrial tapes are widely utilized for adhering to various components such as lighting fixtures, foams, and cushions in the furniture sector. Industrial tapes are widely used in the construing industry for floor bonding, glass bonding, and concrete bonding. Moreover, industrial tapes have a wide application in the electronic components assembly, vehicle assembly, heating ventilation air conditioning (HVAC) operations, insulations, and packaging.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global industrial tape market are

The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

Saint Gobain SA (France)

3M Company (U.S.)

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA (Germany)

Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.)

Avery Dennison Corporation (U.S.)

Ashland Inc. (U.S.)

Sika AG (Switzerland)

Pro Tapes & Specialties, Inc. (U.S.)

Von Roll Holding AG (Switzerland)

Scapa Group plc (U.K)

Shurtape Technologies, LLC (U.S.)

Sicad Group (Italy)

Advance Tapes International Ltd. (U.K)

Global Industrial Tape Market – Regional Analysis

The global industrial tape market is majorly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the global market in 2016 and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period, 2017-2023. The demand for the industrial tape in this region is majorly driven by the growing urbanization and industrialization. The Asia Pacific has a huge electronics and automobile industry, which is further boosting the industrial tape market. The emerging economies in the Asia Pacific region, such as, China, India, Japan, South Korea and other South Asian countries, are currently witnessing exponential economic growth, which has raised the disposable income in these countries leading to increased spending power of the consumers. This has majorly created a vast scope for expansion of the industrial tape market in the Asia Pacific region. North America held the second largest share of the global market and was closely followed by Europe. These regions are continuously witnessing an exponential growth coupled with growing urbanization, industrialization, and rise in the manufacturing bases.

Global Industrial Tape Market – Segments

Global Industrial Tape Market is segmented in to 5 Key dynamics for an easy grasp and enhanced understanding.

Segmentation By Product Type: Comprises – Duct Tapes, Filament Tapes, Aluminum Tapes, Adhesive Transfer Tapes & Other

Segmentation By Backing Material: Comprises – Paper, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride & Others

Segmentation By End-user: Comprises – Electrical, Construction, Logistic, Automotive and others

Segmentation By Application: Comprises – Electrical And Electronic, Packaging, Masking, and Others

Segmentation By Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Industrial Tape Market – Competitive Analysis

Characterized by the presence of several well-established along with medium and small players, the global market of Industrial Tape appears to be highly competitive and fragmented. International players who are increasingly expanding their footprint in the developing economy, making it difficult for regional vendors to compete with them, especially in terms of features such as product differentiation, product portfolios, quality, and pricing. The market is witnessing intensified competition which is expected to get more intensified further during the forecast period. In order to maintain the position and share in the market, major players have adopted certain strategies.

Mactac Industrial Tapes has launched CleanTape, a new solvent-free, low-VOC line of industrial tapes. According to the sources the company claims that with CleanBond and CleanFilm, customers know they will get the exceptional quality and versatility they have come to expect from Mactac

Teraoka launched double layered series in its industrial tapes product line. These come in rubber and acrylic based variants. It boats features such as water resistance, color coated, thermal barrier coating, among others.

