Laser Marking Market Business Opportunities 2027 – Top Companies are 600 Group, Coherent, Epilog Laser, Gravotech Marking, Han’s Laser Technology Industry, Jenoptik AG, LaserStar Technologies Corporation, MECCO, Novanta, TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG

The laser marking refers to the process involved with placing a permanent mark on any material surface using a focused laser beam. These materials can be anything from metals, ceramics, rubbers, printed circuit boards, to plastic. It is a highly precise, quick, effective and safe method that results in a change in the color of the area that is marked. Change in color of the material is due to the heat and oxidation. The technology is used in many industries such as automotive, aerospace, medical and electronics, among others.

The laser marking market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing applicability of the technique in various useful applications across all major-end use industries. Moreover, enhanced performance of laser markings compared to traditional engraving or marking techniques is another factor expected to contribute towards the growth of the laser marking market. However, high deployment cost may hamper the growth of the market. Nonetheless, growing automation trend across manufacturing industries is likely to offer lucrative opportunities for the laser marking market during the forecast period.

The reports cover key developments in the Laser Marking market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Laser Marking market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Laser Marking market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

600 Group PLC

Coherent, Inc.

Epilog Laser

Gravotech Marking

Han’s Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd

Jenoptik AG

LaserStar Technologies Corporation

MECCO

Novanta Inc.

TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG

The “Global Laser Marking Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Laser Marking industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Laser Marking market with detailed market segmentation by solution, deployment type, application, vertical and geography. The global Laser Marking market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global laser marking market is segmented on the basis of type, components and industry vertical. Based on type, the market is segmented as fiber laser, diode laser, solid state laser and CO2 laser. On the basis of the components, the market is segmented as hardware, software and services. The market by hardware component is further sub-segmented as laser, controller, filter, rotary device, galvanometer and power supply. The market on the basis of the industry vertical, is classified as automotive & transportation, aerospace & defense, electrical & electronics, medical & healthcare, packaging and others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Laser Marking market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Laser Marking Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Laser Marking market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Laser Marking market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Laser Marking Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Laser Marking Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Laser Marking Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Laser Marking Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

