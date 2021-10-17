Lessors Of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Market to boom in near future

The lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets market consists of the sales of rights to assets such as trademarks, patents, brand names, franchise agreements for which a royalty payment or licensing fee is paid to the asset holder by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that assign rights to assets such as trademarks, patents, brand names, franchise agreements for which a royalty payment or licensing fee is paid to the asset holder.

North America was the largest region in the global lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets market, accounting for 63% of the market in 2018. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 20% of the global lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets market. Africa was the smallest region in the global lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets market.

Large number of companies are investing in research and development and are trying to make patent leasing as a major source of their revenue. These companies are investing in niche areas and are seeking a high return on their investments towards research and development. Patent owners are licensing their patents to both direct competitors and companies in related industries with most of them creating a new subsidiary unit focused on making money on those assets. Qualcomm, Ericsson and other companies with significant intellectual-property assets are making their patent portfolios as a major source of revenue. Similarly, Qualcomm turned out their intellectual-property business into a separate business unit.

Scope of the report:

Markets Covered: Brand Name Licensing, Industrial Design Licensing, Oil Royalty Companies, Patent Buying And Licensing, Patent Leasing, Trademark Licensing

Companies Mentioned: IBM, Qualcomm, Microsoft, Ericsson, Nokia

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Table of Contents

