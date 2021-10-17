Level Sensor Market is Likely to Witness huge Growth – Major Key Players are Pepperl+Fuchs AG, Vega GmbH, Gems Sensors & Control Co., Magnetrol International, Honeywell International, Endress+ Hauser, ABB, and Siemens

Level sensors are used to detect the level of liquids, fluids and fluidized solids. Level sensors include various sensing technologies and applications types. On a broader level, the level sensors market is divided into two categories as still-level sensors market (fluidized solid materials) and flow-level sensors market (liquids objects).

With advancement in digital electronics, level sensor products features such as user friendly, reliability, easy accessibility and cost reduction have been enhanced which is analyzed to drive the growth of the level sensor market. Additionally, government regulations within the industrial and power sectors are further expected to drive the global level sensor market. Implementation of multipurpose level sensors for manufacturing and vehicle production industries further adds to growth of the level sensor market. Another factor leading to significant growth of the level sensor market is miniaturization of level sensors.

With rapid growth and presence of a number of manufacturing industries within APAC, the level sensor market in APAC is expected to foster during the forecast period. Although, the current market is dominated by contact based level sensors, strong growth in non-contact based level sensing segment is expected during the forecast period. Organizations are coming up more advanced non-contact based level sensors such as microwave, load cells, ultrasonic, laser, optical, and nuclear level sensors, which are beneficial over contact based level sensors.

With more emphasis on research and development (R&D) for nanotechnology and enhancing the level sensing applications and products to match the enhancement in technologies, the global level sensor market is expected to foster significantly. Multinational companies such as Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell Sensing & Control including others are investing heavily in acquisitions and R&D activities for innovative development within the non-contact based level sensing technologies. However, wide usage of thin film technology for production of sensing products hinders the level sensor market. Implementation of different technologies for manufacturing of similar level sensing products is another major issue faced by the suppliers.

The global level sensor market has been bifurcated on basis of technology into contact based level sensors and non-contact based level sensors. Furthermore, the market has been segmented based on monitoring type as level sensors monitoring for solids, level sensors monitoring for liquid, and level sensors monitoring for both solids & liquids. Additionally the global level sensor market has been classified by applications, namely: consumer sector, ICT & computing sector, industrial sector, automotive & transportation sector, energy & utility sector, healthcare sector, agricultural sector, and military & defense sector.

The global level sensor market has been divided into five regions based on geography as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). With a number of advanced manufacturing units, North America leads the global level sensor market. Government progressive initiatives in developing nations such as China, India, and Brazil for waste water treatment are expected to drive the level sensor market. Asia Pacific (APAC) is believed to be the key region for global level sensor market, owing to technology advancements and increasing demand for high performance sensors.

Some of the key players operating within the global level sensor market include Pepperl+Fuchs AG, Vega GmbH, Gems Sensors & Control Co., Magnetrol International, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Endress+ Hauser AG, ABB Ltd., and Siemens AG among others.

