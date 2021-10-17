Masterbatches Market Growth Analysis 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Masterbatches Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new Research to its studies database. The records spread across 124 pages with more than one table and figures in it.

Masterbatches are solid or liquid mixture of additive or pigments used for coloring or enhancing other properties of polymers such as UV stabilizing, flame retardation, antistatic and antilocking. It allows the processor to color raw polymer economically during the plastics manufacturing process. It is widely used in packaging industry, automobile industry, building and construction industry and electrical and electronics industry.

Clariant AG has higher share in global Masterbatches market i.e. more than 16%. The company is presently dominating the global market in additive, color, white and black masterbatches products and solutions.

Global Masterbatches market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Masterbatches.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Clariant

Ampacet Corporation

Schulman

Americhem

Cabot Corporation

PolyOne

GCR Group

Tosaf

Plastika Kritis S.A

RTP Company

Polyplast Mueller GmbH

Plastiblends

Astra Polymers

Alok Masterbatches

Hubron

Hengcai

Gabriel-Chemie Group

Prayag Polytech

Wave Semuliao Group

Heima

Masterbatches Breakdown Data by Type

White Masterbatch

Black Masterbatch

Color Masterbatch

Additive Masterbatch

Plastic Filler Masterbatch

Masterbatches Breakdown Data by Application

Packaging

Textiles

Automobile

Electrical and Electronics

Building and Construction

Consumer Products

Other

Market size by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

The study objectives are:

To study and analyze the global Masterbatches market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products, and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of the Masterbatches market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Masterbatches companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, and recent development.

To protect the value and sales volume of Masterbatches submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Masterbatches :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of the Masterbatches market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares split, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type, and application, 2018 are considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

