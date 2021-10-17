Metal Replacement Market Key Futuristic Trends and Competitive Landscape 2027:BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Jushi Group Co.

The metal replacement refers to the replacing metals with engineered plastics or composite polymer materials in major end-use applications. Metal replacement accompanies with it various useful attributes including lightweight, cost-effective, and efficient outputs. Products made of engineered plastics and composites are relatively easier to process, lighter, and available in more complex shapes. Today, plastics are used in various applications ranging from toys, grocery bags, and other consumer products to high-end aerospace and military applications.

The Metal Replacement Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Major Metal Replacement market Players:

BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Jushi Group Co., Ltd, LG Chem, Ltd., Owens Corning, Saint-Gobain, SGL Carbon SE, Solvay SA, Toray Industries, Inc.

The global metal replacement market is segmented on the basis of type and end-use industry. Based on type, the market is segmented into engineering plastics and composites. Engineering plastics are further classified into polycarbonates (PCS), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), polyamides (PAS), thermoplastic polyesters, polyacetals, fluoropolymers, and others. On the other hand, composites are sub segmented as glass fiber reinforced plastics, carbon fiber reinforced plastics, and others. On the basis of the end-use industry, the market is segmented as automotive, aerospace & defense, construction, packaging, consumer goods, healthcare, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global metal replacement market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The metal replacement market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

