Nuclear Medicine Market is expected to generate a revenue of $8,207.5 million by 2022- Mallinckrodt, General Electric, Medtronic, Bayer AG, Cardinal Health, Lantheus Medical Imaging, and IBA

Nuclear Medicines are used for both diagnostic and therapeutic purposes and there are more than 30 specific radiopharmaceuticals used by medical practitioners. Various forms of nuclear medicines are useful in treating cancer, neurological disorders, gastrointestinal, and other diseases. Nuclear medicine falls under the field of molecular imaging, which involves the use of a very small amount of radioactive material (radiopharmaceuticals) to diagnose and treat disease. In nuclear medicine imaging, the radioisotopes are detected by special types of cameras attached to the computer, which in turn, provide very precise pictures of the area of the body examined. Nuclear medicines, are used in applications such as lymphoma and bone metastasis. F-18, Tc-99, Ga-67, and I-123 are some of the nuclear medicines used in diagnostic procedures, while I-131, Ir-192, Y-90, I-125, Lu-177, and Ra-223 are used in therapeutics procedures.

This nuclear medicine market report has been developed by healthcare experts with a solitary aspiration to act as a dependable business document for selected audiences such as manufacturers and distributors of radiopharmaceuticals, healthcare institutions including hospitals and medical schools, research and development institutes, contract manufacturing organizations, and venture capitalists. The report includes comprehensive and figurative assessment of the demand potential of various market segments, analyzes various impacting factors including trends, drivers, and obstructions, and takes stock of the demand that can be expected out of different countries and regions. The report also contains a featured chapter on the competitive landscape of the radiopharmaceutical market.

Top Manufacturer Detail-

Mallinckrodt plc., General Electric Co. (healthcare division), Medtronic, Inc., Bayer AG, Cardinal Health, Inc., Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., and IBA Group

