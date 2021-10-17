Oil & Gas Security Market is Anticipated Steady Growth Worldwide, Research Report 2019-2027 | Symantec Corporation, Honeywell Corporation, Inc., Corporation, Intel Corporation, General Electric

Oil & gas security and services are used to shield a natural gas industrial plant or oil exploration site. These ensure shielding of the technological implementations, which include distributed control systems, supervisory control, and data acquisition system (SCADA), OPC servers, and other operational technologies. Oil & gas security serves network as well as physical security across offshore and onshore operations. The increase in high-profile cyber-attacks, strict government regulation generates the acute necessity for oil & gas security services. To overcome these problems, oil & gas security services offer protection against cyber threats and security breaches. Furthermore, technologically advanced security solutions provide numerous benefits together with real time incidents alerts, directly to the concerned person within the organization. It helps scale back interruptions and reduces the danger from security breaches. However, high cost of implementation and slow adoption of network security solutions are some of the major disadvantages of the oil & gas security solutions.

Evolving cyber threats to critical technological infrastructures, rise within the level of sophisticated cyber-attacks, such as phishing, distributed denial of service (DDOS), and growth in government regulations drive the oil & gas security market. In addition, the rise in tendency of bring your own devices (BYOD) and increase in political commotion in the Middle Eastern countries also boost the growth of the market. Upstream segment in oil & gas is projected to provide maximum opportunities due to increase in digitization of operational technology (OT) used in upstream segment of oil & gas companies. North America followed by Asia-Pacific offer significant growth opportunities owing to surge in expenditure on infrastructure security with latest security technology.

The global oil & gas security market is segmented based on component, security system, application, and region. By component, the market is bifurcated into software and services. Services segment is further studied across professional and managed services. Based on security system, the market is divided into cyber security, security services, command & control, screening & detection, surveillance, access control, and perimeter security. By application, it is classified into exploring and drilling, transportation, pipelines, distribution and retail services, and others. Further, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report are Cisco Systems, Inc., Siemens AG, Symantec Corporation, Honeywell Corporation, Inc., Corporation, Intel Corporation, General Electric, Microsoft Corporation, ABB Ltd., and Lockheed Martin Corporation. Company overview, business performance, strategic moves and developments, and other key points are provided for the aforementioned companies.

