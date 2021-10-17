Order Management Applications Software Market to Witness Increased Incremental Dollar Opportunity During the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

A collective analysis on ‘Order Management Applications Software market’ by Persistence Market Research offers an exhaustive study based on current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue are compiled in the research to develop an ensemble prediction. In addition, this research offers a detailed competitive analysis focusing on business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by market majors.

The management of accounts and orders manually, with the increasing volume, is now a difficulty faced by many organisations. In addition to that, the increase in the growth of companies globally, also demands the need for the management of the company’s accounts and order. The orders can be come from businesses or consumers or may be from both. As a result to that, Order management applications software provides a platform for efficiently managing the accounts and orders of the organisations. Order management applications software eliminates the need of entering the data and orders manually reducing the scope for error as well. In addition to that, order management applications software very efficiently maintains the updated records of vendors, consumers, refunds and information regarding the billings and payments.

Order management applications software has thus been adopted in many domains like healthcare, financials etc. The Order management applications software results into an improved sales visibility, customer relation and order processing.

Order Management Applications Software Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing number of transactions globally is the major driver for the order management application software market. The user friendly interface of order management applications software has increased its adoption globally. The growth of various companies results into the need of management of their data and orders, acting as a driver for order management applications software market. Order management applications software market sees its growth due to its efficient functioning as well as less operational cost.

The inconsistencies in the performances of order management applications software and changing regulations related to the same acts as a restraint in the growth of the s order management applications software market.

Global Order Management Applications Software Market: Market Segmentation

Global Order Management Applications Software Market can be divided into the following segments – based on Deployment type and End-user.

Segmentation on basis of Deployment type for Order Management Applications Software Market:

The major segments of Order Management Applications Software market on basis of Deployment type include:

On-premises: In on-premise order management applications software the ERP systems are installed locally on the computer systems or server by the company’s own IT staff

Cloud: In cloud based order management applications software the software is accessed on a common server or a web browser

Segmentation on basis of End User for Order Management Applications Software Market:

The major segments of Order Management Applications Software market on basis of End user include:

Retail Industry

Telecommunications

Healthcare

Pharmaceutical

Financial

Security

Regional Overview

The order management applications software market is sub-segmented into 7 key regions- North America, Latin America, East Europe, West Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa.

The APAC region is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the order management applications software market. The major reason being the increasing orders from different locations and for various products and services across the globe.

In the developed economies of the US and Canada, there is a high focus on order management applications software to streamline their order book process

The North American is expected to have highest market share, followed by Europe in order management applications software market.

Global Order Management Applications Software Market Technology Trends

The focus on improving the preciseness and accuracy of the order management applications software is what the companies are looking after for increasing their sales. Inventor visibility is the most important technology enabler of the order management applications software.

Global Order Management Applications Software Competitive Landscape

Key Partnership

JDA Software Group, Inc. and IBM Corporation partnered to improve the order management software. An enhanced order management applications software was produced because of the integration of JDA’s intelligence with IBM’s order management software.

Key Players

Some of the major Order Management Applications Software global players include Epicor Software Corporation, Oracle, Microsoft, JDA Software Group, Inc., Sage Software Australia Pty Ltd, Fishbowl, IBM Corporation, GT Nexus, Kinaxis and Logility.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Order Management Applications Software Market Segments

Global Order Management Applications Software Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Global Order Management Applications Software Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Order Management Applications Software Market

Global Order Management Applications Software Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Order Management Applications Software Market

Order Management Applications Software Technology

Value Chain of Order Management Applications Software

Global Order Management Applications Software Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global APM Automation Tools Market includes

North America Market US Canada

Latin America Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Market

Middle East and Africa Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

