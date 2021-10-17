Ornamental Fish Feed Consumption Market Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Industry Size & Share, Comprehensive Analysis to 2025

Premium Market Insights latest report, “Ornamental Fish Feed Consumption Market – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years.

Ornamental fishes are colorful species of fish that are kept in a confined space of an aquarium or garden pool. The ornamental fish feed includes animal or plant material which serves as a nutrition source for these fishes. Ornamental fishes require macronutrients, vitamins, and some elements in trace quantities for maintaining good health. Fish food must ideally provide them with energy and must be easily digested to prevent renal failure and other infections. Ornamental fish feed is available in various forms such as dried food, frozen food, and live food. Frozen food is artificially prepared food in the form of flakes, tablets, and pellets and has high nutritious value. Some fish food also contains additives to enhance the color of the fish artificially.

The ornamental fish feed consumption market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising disposable income coupled with increasing adoption of ornamental fishes on account of the growing interest of consumers towards aquarium fishes. Moreover, government initiatives promoting the ornamental fisheries sector further boost the growth of the ornamental fish feed consumption market. However, stringent government regulations against the cruelty of animals negatively affect the growth of the ornamental fish feed consumption market. On the other hand, increased awareness towards nutritional considerations of fishes is likely to showcase growth opportunity for the ornamental fish feed consumption market during the forecast period.

The global ornamental fish feed consumption market is segmented on the ingredient type and food type. Based on ingredient type, the market is segmented as meat ingredient, plant ingredient, and others. The market by meat ingredient is further sub – segmented as fish meal, shrimp meal, squid, and others. The plant ingredient market is further classified as spirulina, alfalfa, algae, vegetable extracts, and others. On the basis of the food type, the market is segmented as live food, processed food, and frozen dried food. Live food market is further classified into earthworm, white worm, micro worms, and others. On the other hand, market by processed food is sub – segmented as flakes, crisps, granules, pellets, and others.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global ornamental fish feed consumption market is segmented on the ingredient type and food type. Based on ingredient type, the market is segmented as meat ingredient, plant ingredient, and others. The market by meat ingredient is further sub – segmented as fish meal, shrimp meal, squid, and others. The plant ingredient market is further classified as spirulina, alfalfa, algae, vegetable extracts, and others. On the basis of the food type, the market is segmented as live food, processed food, and frozen dried food. Live food market is further classified into earthworm, white worm, micro worms, and others. On the other hand, market by processed food is sub – segmented as flakes, crisps, granules, pellets, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global ornamental fish feed consumption market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia – Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The ornamental fish feed consumption market by each region is later sub – segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting ornamental fish feed consumption market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the ornamental fish feed consumption market in these regions.

