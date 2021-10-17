PET Bottle Recycling Market 2019| Worldwide Overview By Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players: Indorama Ventures, CarbonLITE, Krones, Plastipak, UltrePET, Phoenix Tech, Clear Path Recycling and PolyQuest

PET Bottle Recycling Market By Recycling Process (Chemical, Mechanical), Application (Beverages, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Consumer Goods, And Others), And Region – Global Forecast To 2023

The key players profiled in the PET bottle recycling market are CarbonLITE Industries (USA), Clear Path Recycling (USA), Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (Thailand), Krones AG (Germany), PFR Nord GmbH (Germany), Phoenix Technologies (USA), Plastipak Holdings, Inc. (the USA), and UltrePET LLC (USA).

Analyzing the market structure, this report offers insights about factors affecting the market growth. Estimating the market size and forecasting the revenue, this reports covers and observes the competitive developments of market players that include joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, research and developments (R&D), and strategic alliances.

The factors driving the growth for the PET bottle recycling include government support for plastic recycling initiatives, the impact of plastic disposal on the environment, and use of PET bottles in the packaging industry. Other factors aiding the market growth include the ban on import of plastic waste by emerging economies, and designing of PET bottle to facilitate recycling. However, the lack of awareness regarding the recycling phenomenon can hamper the market growth.

During the forecast period between 2018 and 2023, the global PET bottle recycling market appears to grow with astounding opportunities.

Market Research Future published cooked research report on PET Bottle Recycling Market. The PET Bottle Recycling Market has been anticipated to earn revenues worth USD 5933.6 million while expanding at a CAGR of 5.28 % by 2023.

Report Overview

This MRFR report provides a complete analysis of the global PET bottle recycling market which promotes a better understanding of the market. A detailed analysis of the market framework along with forecasts of revenue of market segments has been included in the report. A detailed analysis of the key players, their geographical presence, and market share of each player is also discussed thoroughly. For the study, the global PET bottle recycling market has been segmented based on recycling process and application. Critical areas where PET bottle recycling find application such as beverages, personal care, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, and others are studied in the report. The study finds that the Global PET bottle recycling market finds presence across the key regions of the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Segmental Analysis

The PET bottle recycling market is segmented on the basis of application, recycling process, and region. The application based segmentation segments this market into beverages, consumer goods, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and others. Based on the recycling process, the market has been segmented into chemical and mechanical.

The regions covered in the global market are Europe, Asia Pacific, The Americas (North America & South America), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of the PET bottle recycling market covers regions such as Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). The Asia Pacific is the biggest regional market. During the forecast period, is expected to grow at 6.59% CAGR due to the rapid urbanization, growing awareness about recycling, government initiatives to encourage recycling, and rising technological advancement. The crucial country-specific markets in this region are China, India, and Japan, followed by the remaining countries of the Asia Pacific region. India is the largest growing regional market, and it is expected to grow at 7.49% CAGR by the end of the forecast period. Among the remaining countries of Asia Pacific region, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, and Thailand.

The MEA region is the second largest market. During the forecast period, it is expected to grow at 5.19% CAGR because used bottles are 10% of the gross urban waste generation. The use of bottles has increased in this region over the past two decades because of the slowly growing urban lifestyle.

During the forecast period, Europe is to emerge as the third largest market due to the presence of strong economies such as France, Germany, and the UK. Other reasons for market growth in this region are government initiatives to encourage recycling and the technological advancement second only to North America. The market growth for Europe is expected to register a 4.89% CAGR during the forecast period. Germany is the largest country-specific market in Europe, and during the forecast period, it is expected to grow at 5.91% CAGR, and its worth is expected to be USD 468.3 million. The countries included in the segment titled “remaining countries of Europe” include the Netherlands, Poland, and Spain.

The Americas is the fourth largest regional market. In 2017, its value was USD 1,349.6 million. During the forecast period, this market has been anticipated to grow at 4.59% CAGR, and its market value will most probably be USD 1,757.3 million. USA, Canada, and Mexico are the most important country-specific markets in this region, followed by the remaining countries in North America and South America. Technological advancement and the presence of many key players in this region boost the North American market. USA is the biggest country-specific market that is expected to grow at 4.81% CAGR, and its value is expected to rise to USD 1,124.7 million. Among both Americas, due to technological advancement, North America is a bigger market than South America.



Research Methodology:

MRFR’s research process adheres to industry-specific standards which meet the diverse needs of the clients. MRFR adopts a robust research approach which ensures a deeper level of understanding of the market. A skilled team of analysts compiles reports using both primary and secondary research methods. Primary research method includes information collected from experts, consumers, and other key level participants across the value chain through which valuable information is collected which otherwise would be difficult to obtain through secondary research. Secondary research process gathers data from information available on public domain such as annual reports, SEC filings, paid databases, whitepaper, and others. Analysts visualize gathered data to provide in-depth attributions regarding the market. Evaluation of the market size is done through the top-down and bottom-up approach.



