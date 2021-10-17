Plant-based Beverages Market – Global Industry Overview and Product Scope 2019 to 2027

Plant-based beverages refer to the beverages sourced from or based on fruits, vegetables, whole grains and other plant forms. These sources do not rely on animal for meat and dairy and are considered vegan. Coconut milk, almond milk, fruit juices, tea and coffee are some examples of plant-based beverages. These are an excellent replacement for the consumers who are intolerant to lactose and allergic towards dairy products. In many cases, plant-based beverages are often as healthy as dairy food. Plant-based beverages promote healthier eating habits and provide more nutritional value in terms of vitamins, minerals and healthy fats compared to dairy beverages. In addition, these promote cardiovascular and bone health and prevent risks of cancer.

The plant-based beverages market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing consumer trend towards veganism coupled with health benefits associated with plant-based beverages. Increasing incidents of lactose intolerance and milk allergies have led to the replacement of dairy milk with plant-based beverages fuelling market growth. However, high prices of the product compared to dairy milk is likely to restrict the plant-based beverages market growth. Nonetheless, the integration of value-added ingredients and flavor innovations offer significant growth opportunities for the plant-based beverages market and the key players involved.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:

Blue Diamond Growers

Califia Farms

Danone S.A.

Hain Celestial Group

Kikkoman Corporation

Pacific Foods of Oregon, LLC.

Pulmuone Foods USA, Inc.

Pureharvest

Ripple Foods

SunOpta Inc.

The global plant-based beverages market is segmented on the basis of source, nature, format, packaging and distribution channel. Based on source, the market is segmented as dairy alternatives, RTD drinks and plant-based juices. On the basis of the nature, the market is segmented as organic and conventional. The market on the basis of the format, is classified as regular and flavored. By packaging, the market is segmented as glass bottles, plastic bottles & pouches, carton packaging and cans. The market by distribution channel is segmented as hypermarkets and supermarkets, convenience stores, independent small groceries, specialty stores and online retailers.

What the report features:

Global analysis of Plant-based Beverages market from 2019 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Plant-based Beverages market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2019 – 2027

Forecast and analysis of Plant-based Beverages market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

This market research report administers a broad view of the Plant-based Beverages market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Plant-based Beverages market’s growth in terms of revenue.

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the Plant-based Beverages market growth during the forecast period. Segmentations of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Dosage, Route of Administration and Application are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Plant-based Beverages market through the segments and sub-segments.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Plant-based Beverages market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Plant-based Beverages market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.