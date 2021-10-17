Portable Spectrometers Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast To 2026

The study of interactions between light and matter and the reactions and measurements of radiation intensity and wavelength is called spectrometry. A spectrometer is a tool commonly used by astronomers. It splits the light collected by a telescope into its colors, which enables astronomers to see the details in the light from space. Astronomers get a lot of information about a space object by studying its light. Spectrometers allow the measurement of the temperature of an object in space, learning which direction it is traveling, finding out how fast it is going, figuring out its weight, and even finding out what it is made of.

The spectrometer has various applications such as monitoring dissolved oxygen content in freshwater and marine ecosystems, studying spectral emission lines of distant galaxies, characterization of proteins, space exploration, the respiratory gas analysis in hospitals, and others. The portable quality of the portable spectrometer makes it easy to be handled during its use. The factors such as compactness and portability, fast and accurate, cable free, and others increase the demand for portable spectrometer. Also, the evolution of improved spectrometers such as trek portable spectrometer and spectrophotometer with features such as audio voice recorder, onboard GPS, and others is fuel its use in sectors such as trekking and photography. This makes way for growth opportunities for the market.

The market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography. On the basis of type, it is divided into the optical spectrometer, mass spectrometer, fluorescence spectrometer, high-resolution spectrometer, and others. On the basis of application, it is classified into nanotechnology, materials chemistry, drug discovery, life sciences, forensic science, environmental testing, and others. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the market include Anton Paar GmbH, Bruker, Hitachi, Ltd., PerkinElmer, Metrohm AG, Oxford Instruments plc, ABB, Andor Technology Ltd, Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG, and Renishaw plc.

Key Benefits

Porters Five Forces model helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers, and the competitive sketch of the market, which is expected to guide the market players to develop strategies accordingly.

It outlines the current trends and future scenario of the market from 2016 to 2023 to understand the prevailing opportunities and the investment pockets.

Portable Spectrometers Market Key Segments:

By Type

Optical Spectrometer

Mass Spectrometer

Fluorescence Spectrometer

High-resolution Spectrometer

Others

By Application

Nanotechnology

Materials chemistry

Drug discovery

Life sciences

Forensic science

Environmental testing

Others

Key Players

Anton Paar GmbH

Bruker

Hitachi, Ltd.

PerkinElmer

Metrohm AG

Oxford Instruments plc

ABB

