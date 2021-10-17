Premium Cosmetics Market Share 2019, Business Trends, Current Statistics and Product Category Outlook till 2023

The Global Premium Cosmetics Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period. Premium cosmetics are luxury cosmetics made up of specialty ingredients and are much more effective as compared to the conventional cosmetics. However, higher prices may confine the growth of this market. Rising beauty consciousness and increased spending on luxury personal care products is projected to increase the global demand for premium cosmetics across the regions. Premium cosmetics is widely used in factor sectors and consumers have positive influence of these sectors on their everyday life. This has projected to propel the market growth of premium cosmetics on a global level.

Increasing product promotions through various means such as social media has a positive impact in increasing the market share of premium cosmetics on a global level. Rising product recall through celebrity promotions is also driving the premium cosmetics market globally. Rising demand for quality products and shifting fashion trends is also considered one of the major drivers for this market. Key players are found to follow the strategies of product improvisation to provide quality product and further regenerate high revenue by capturing the attention of mass population towards their product line.

Industry Segment Analysis:

Based on the type, skin care based premium cosmetics is found to be holding a lion’s share.

Among the various categories, conventional premium cosmetics is evaluated to dominate the share followed by organic premium cosmetics.

Also, store based distribution channel of premium cosmetics dominates the share among the distribution channels.

Geographical Insight:

North America dominates the global market followed by Europe. High influence of fashion sector in this country is supporting the growth of premium cosmetics in North America. In this region, the U.S. and Canada are considered to dominate the premium cosmetics market share in the region. High production of premium cosmetics in the U.S. is supported by developed economic conditions and high population of working women in the country. The U.S., China, the U.K., Germany and Singapore are considered the major importers of premium cosmetics.

