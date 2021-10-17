Professional Mobile Radio Market 2019-2025 by Technology and Top Key Players- Airbus Group, Harris, JVCKenwood, Motorola, Thales and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Professional Mobile Radio Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Professional Mobile Radio Market
PMR refers to field radio communications systems that use portable, mobile, repeaters, base station, and dispatch console radios. The high demand for PMR devices for public safety and mission critical applications primarily among government organizations will boost the growth prospects of this market during the forecast period.
This report focuses on the global Professional Mobile Radio status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Professional Mobile Radio development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Airbus Group
Harris
JVCKenwood
Motorola Solutions
Thales
Sepura
Cartel Communication Systems
Cisco
Codan Radio
EXACOM
Hytera Communications
PowerTrunk
Simoco
SITA
Tait Communications
Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4097268-global-professional-mobile-radio-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
TETRA
DMR
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Public Safety
Commercial Applications
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Professional Mobile Radio status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Professional Mobile Radio development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4097268-global-professional-mobile-radio-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
About Us:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.
Contact Us:
NORAH TRENT
[email protected]
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)