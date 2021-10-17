Professional Mobile Radio Market 2019-2025 by Technology and Top Key Players- Airbus Group, Harris, JVCKenwood, Motorola, Thales and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Professional Mobile Radio Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Professional Mobile Radio Market



PMR refers to field radio communications systems that use portable, mobile, repeaters, base station, and dispatch console radios. The high demand for PMR devices for public safety and mission critical applications primarily among government organizations will boost the growth prospects of this market during the forecast period.

This report focuses on the global Professional Mobile Radio status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Professional Mobile Radio development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Airbus Group

Harris

JVCKenwood

Motorola Solutions

Thales

Sepura

Cartel Communication Systems

Cisco

Codan Radio

EXACOM

Hytera Communications

PowerTrunk

Simoco

SITA

Tait Communications

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

TETRA

DMR

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Public Safety

Commercial Applications

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Professional Mobile Radio status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Professional Mobile Radio development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



