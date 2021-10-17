Rare Metals Market Growth Analysis 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Rare Metals Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new Research to its studies database. The records spread across 115 pages with more than one table and figures in it.

A rare-earth element (REE) or rare-earth metal (REM), as defined by IUPAC, is one of a set of seventeen chemical elements in the periodic table, specifically the fifteen lanthanides, as well as scandium and yttrium. Scandium and yttrium are considered rare-earth elements because they tend to occur in the same ore deposits as the lanthanides and exhibit similar chemical properties. For the same set of mineralogical, chemical, physical (especially electron shell configuration), and related reasons, a broader definition of rare earth elements including the actinides is encountered in some cases. Thorium is a significant component of monazite and other important rare earth minerals, and uranium and decay products are found in others. Both series of elements begin on the periodic table in group 3 under yttrium and scandium.

Growing demand for magnets in automobiles, and energy generation will majorly contribute to the growth of global rare earth metals market over the forecast period. The demand for rare earth magnets is majorly increasing by their consumption in electric and hybrid vehicles, and wind turbines. Increasing focus on utilizing clean and renewable energy is giving a substantial pressure on the electricity providers, to generate energy through renewable sources, which in turn will show a positive impact on the growth of this market.

Global Rare Metals market size will increase to 20600 Million US$ by 2025, from 11000 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Rare Metals.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

· Iluka Resources Limited

· Lynas Corporation, Ltd.

· Greenland Minerals and Energy Ltd.

· Northern Minerals Limited

· Alkane Resources Ltd

· Rising Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd

· Arafura Resources Ltd.

· Canada Rare Earth Corporation

· China Minmetals Rare Earth Co., Ltd

· Indian Rare Earths Limited

· Neo Performance Materials Inc.

· Avalon Rare Metals

· Great Western Minerals Group Ltd.

Rare Metals Breakdown Data by Type

· Cerium

· Dysprosium

· Erbium

· Europium

· Gadolinium

· Holmium

· Lanthanum

· Lutetium

· Neodymium

· Others

Rare Metals Breakdown Data by Application

· Magnets

· Colorants

· Alloys

· Optical Instruments

· Catalysts

· Others

Market size by Region

· United States

· Europe

· China

· Japan

· Other Regions

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

The study objectives are:

· To study and analyze the global Rare Metals market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products, and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

· To understand the structure of the Rare Metals market by identifying its various sub-segments.

· To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

· Focuses on the key global Rare Metals companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, and recent development.

· To protect the value and sales volume of Rare Metals submarkets, with respect to key regions.

· To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Rare Metals :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of the Rare Metals market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares split, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type, and application, 2018 are considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

