Remote Patient Monitoring Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.0% to reach $2,130 million by 2022 | Boston Scientific, General Electric, Nihon Kohden, Medtornic Plc, Masimo, Abbott Laboratories, Johnson and Johnson, Omron

Remote patient monitoring (RPM) is a technology used to collect medical and health-related data from individuals at one location and electronically transmit it to a healthcare provider at another location. RPM is used to remotely monitor and analyze physiological parameters such as blood oxygen levels, vital signs, blood pressure, heart rate, and blood sugar, which improves the quality of care, quality of life, and allows early prediction of aggravations and exacerbations. This reduces the number of emergency department visits, and duration of hospitalization. This is attributed to the large undiagnosed patient population, improving access to healthcare systems, and a high risk of developing chronic disease due to rapid urbanization. In addition, the increase in incidences of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and COPD, are responsible for the high growth rate.

Chronic heart diseases, diabetes, and chronic respiratory diseases are the leading cause of mortality and morbidity in the world. Chronic care management accounts for 75% of the healthcare costs. The increase in prevalence of chronic conditions places an enormous financial burden on the caregivers. Here, RPM technologies comes into role play and identifies small changes in the patient’s physiological data and promote self-monitoring. Thus, it reduces the readmissions and prevents avoidable hospitalizations. Moreover, these technologies decrease a number of unnecessary trips to the doctor’s office and reduce travel-related expenses that are necessary to receive quality medical care. On the short-and long-term basis, by proper implementation, RPM technologies can expand access to quality healthcare, and save time and money.

Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, General Electric Company, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Medtornic Plc, Masimo Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Johnson and Johnson and Omron Corporation. Other players in the RPM market include A&D Company, Limited, Aipermon GmbH

Remote Patient Monitoring Market 2022 segmentation by technology, applications, and five major geographical regions. This Report covers the Major Players’ data, including: shipment, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size.

