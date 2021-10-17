Sales Forecasts of Volumetric Display Reveal Positive Outlook Through 2025

Persistence Market Research latest research report on ‘Volumetric Display Market’ delivers a comprehensive study on current market trends. The outcome also includes revenue forecasts, statistics, market valuations which illustrates its growth trends and competitive landscape as well as the key players in the business.

Continuous innovations in the field of consumer electronics have enhanced the display experience for users. This brings a technology which makes it possible for to have a 360 degree virtual representation of an object in 3-D on a screen. Though the concept is still under development and in process, it is expected to give a very good response in the coming decade as it would enhance the user’s experience of having a 3-D display on the screen in the same manner as it appears to him/her in reality from every angle.

Volumetric display is a step forward to replace the 2-D display with a 360 degree 3-D display for a better understanding and experience of the user. The aim is to get a display in the same manner from every angle as we have in reality i.e. with the movement of the user the display also changes and is perceived in the same manner as it is in real. The recent trend includes the possibility of displaying the images on 26” and 32” LED/OLED screens.

Volumetric Display Market: Drivers and Challenges

Volumetric display eliminates the need of accessories like special glasses for 3-D viewing, which is one of the most important advantage for this market. This makes 3-D displaying possible on phones, tablets, laptops etc. It even captures all the curvatures making the display more efficient and clear. Furthermore, they don’t require large amount of computations for data processing. Due to this, its application in fields like medical, military, education, gaming and entertainment, aerospace and designing makes their understanding and study easy and efficient.

But, when it comes to the display of opaque objects the display becomes a little distorted as reconstruction of scenes with respect to viewer’s position becomes difficult. Also the requirement of large bandwidth makes the production a very complex and increases the cost of the end products which hinders the market growth.

Volumetric Display Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of Volumetric display market on basis of end user includes:

Academics & Education

Military & defence

Healthcare sector

Aerospace

Automotive industry

Gaming and entertainment

Regional Overview

United States has largest market share in global volumetric display as compared to other countries. Most of the leading players such as Voxon Photonics, Lightspace Technologies, The Coretec Group Inc., LEIA, INC., & Zebra imaging.

Establishment of several volumetric display firms such Alioscopy, Holografika, Soscho GmbH and Holoxica are emerging in the European region.

Asia-Pacific are having a substantial growth as Burton Inc. is seen set up in Japan and SEEKWAY in China.

