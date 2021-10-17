Shock Wave Therapy Devices Market Size Analysis By Growth Application Forecast Till 2025

Shock wave therapy is a multidisciplinary device used as a non-invasive and out-patient alternative therapy to the surgical procedure of joint and ligament disorders. The shock wave therapy is also known as Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Treatment (ESWT). In shock wave therapy devices, the abrupt, high amplitude mechanical energy pulses or the acoustic waves are generated with the help of electromagnetic coil or sparks similar to sound waves.

The shock wave therapy devices are used for pain management and pain elimination. Shock wave therapy devices stimulate the metabolic reaction in the affected tissues and generate cavitation bubbles to break calcific deposition. The devices impel an analgesic reaction mechanism to block pain messages of the body. The treatment of shock wave therapy devices is used for physical therapy, urology, orthopedics, and cardiology. The increasing use of shock wave therapy devices to treat acute, sub-acute and chronic conditions, propel the market growth of the shock wave therapy devices.

The global shock wave therapy devices market is segmented on the basis of type, technology and end user.

On the basis of type, the global shock wave therapy devices market is segmented into:

Mobile Shock Wave Therapy Devices

Fixed Shock Wave Therapy Devices

On the basis of technology, the global shock wave therapy devices market is segmented into:

Electromagnetic Technique

Electrohydraulic Technique

Piezoelectric Technique

Radial Technique

On the basis of end user, the global shock wave therapy devices market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Physiotherapy Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Radiology Labs

Others

The global shock wave therapy devices market is expected to register a significant CAGR over a forecast period. The increasing and significant investment for the research and development activities in the medical device industry and the demand for technologically advanced devices for pain management, is the key factor which drives the global shock wave therapy devices market. The shock wave therapy devices are used effectively for increasing cellular activity of body, mechanical and metabolic stimulation in affected tissues which also drives the demand for the shock wave therapy devices and drives the global market of shock wave therapy market. The increasing prevalence of bone injuries and global geriatric populations also boost the demand for the shock wave therapy devices and propel the global shock wave therapy devices market.

However, the higher cost of shock wave therapy devices may hamper the demand for the shock wave therapy devices and restrain the growth of the global shock wave therapy market. The lack of skilled workforce to operate the devices, may also hinder the growth of the global shock wave therapy devices market.

On the basis of regional presence, the global shock wave therapy devices market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The North America is dominating and contributed the leading shares to the global shock wave therapy devices market in terms of revenue and expected to register a significant growth over a forecast period due to the increasing demand of alternative treatment for the minor surgeries in the region such as shock wave therapy devices. The Europe has also contributed the moderate shares and registered a healthy growth rate to the global shock wave therapy devices market followed by North America.

The APEJ has become the lucrative market for shock wave therapy devices and anticipated to register significant shares over the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of geriatric population and bone injuries in the countries of APEJ such as India and China. The increasing infrastructure developments and improvements in the medical devices industry also boost the APEJ shock wave therapy devices market. The Latin America and MEA are at a nascent stage to the global shock wave therapy devices market and expected to show a moderate growth over a forecast period due to increasing medical facilities and awareness in the region.

Some of the market players in shock wave therapy devices market globally include Boston Scientific Corporation, C.R. Bard Inc., Dornier MedTech GmbH, Lumenis Ltd., Medtrue Enterprise Co. Ltd., Olympus Corporation, Cook Group Inc., Edaptms TMS, Siemens AG and Karl Storz GmbH and Co. KG.