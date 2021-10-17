Smart Labels Market Current Trends and Top Benefits till 2023 | Advantech, Alien Technology, Avery Dennison, CCL Industries, Graphic Label, Invengo Information Technology, etc

Advancement in technology has led to a vast impact on various industries including food & beverage, automotive, electronics, packaging, construction, and others. Integration of technology with packaging has introduced advanced and innovative packaging trends such as use of smart packaging techniques, smart labels, digital & 3D packaging printing, high pressure packaging technology, and others. Smart labels, created by Grocery Manufacturers Association (GMA), has gained increase in traction in the packaging industry, owing to the growth in demand for product information by the consumers.

Smart Labels Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Advantech U.S., Alien Technology Inc., Avery Dennison, CCL Industries Inc., Graphic Label, Inc., Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd., Muehlbauer Holding Ag & Co., Thinfilm Electronics, SATO Holdings, Zebra Technologies Corporation.

The increase in demand for global smart labels market is also driven by its ability to provide real time visibility of the product and surge in demand for anti-theft devices due to security concerns. Moreover, the prominent rise in consolidated industries and advancement in technological proliferations associated with their significant use in applications, such as healthcare, & pharmaceuticals, logistics, retail inventory, food & beverages, and others, have boosted the growth of global smart labels industry.

Smart Labels Market Segment by Product Type: RFID, Electronic Article Surveillance Label (EAS), Sensing Label, Dynamic Display Label.

Smart Labels Market Segment by Applications: Retail Inventory, Perishable Goods, Others.

Global Analysis and Forecasts by End-user Industry: Food & Beverages, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Automotive, FMCG, Logistics, Retail, Others.

KEY BENEFITS

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the present & future market trends and opportunities for the growth of the global smart labels market from 2017 to 2023.

It offers an extensive analysis of segments, drivers, restraints, and trends related to the smart labels market in different geographies.

It provides a detailed analysis of the top factors that impact the global smart labels market.

This report offers insights about the competitive landscape in terms of strategies and product developments of smart labels market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD Smart Labels MARKET BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL Smart Labels MARKET BY END USER

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL Smart Labels MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILE

