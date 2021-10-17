Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate (SLES) Market Anticipated To Witness Significant Growth By 2024

A detailed analysis of the sodium lauryl ether sulfate market is entailed in this research report. The driving forces responsible for propelling the growth graph of this vertical in addition to the regional and competitive trends are mentioned in the study. A comprehensive document comprising details about vital parameters such as the industry ecosystem analysis, market segmentation, and the vendor matrix, the sodium lauryl ether sulfate market report also contains information on the pivotal industry insights for core players to look out for.

Application analysis:

Application segmentation: The report claims that the application landscape of the sodium lauryl ether sulfate market is subdivided into –

Detergents & cleaners

Personal care products

Others

The market segment of cleaners & detergents is expected to grow at a considerable pace and its revenue is anticipated to cross USD 0.65 billion in 2014. Personal care products are being used extensively across the globe which will cause the segment to grow at a noticeable CAGR of approximately 7%.

Important pointers encompassed pertaining to the application spectrum:

Major details about the application spectrum are provided in the report.

The study elaborates on the remuneration forecast of each of the application categories by the end of the anticipated duration.

The market share which each of the application segments account are mentioned in the study.

Also, the most proliferating trends that the application spectrum is characterized by are also entailed.

Regional analysis:

Regional segmentation: The report states the regional landscape of the sodium lauryl ether sulfate market to be split into –

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Asia Pacific is estimated to witness robust market growth with the revenue of about USD 0.6 billion by 2024. The trend of using personal care products is increasing over the years which will drive the product market. Consumer perspective about the hygiene standards has significantly impacted the market in the region. Europe is expected to register a market share of more than one-fifth of the overall market by 2024. The high standards of living of people in European countries will boost the demand of the product in the region.

Important pointers encompassed pertaining to the regional spectrum:

Substantial details about the regional spectrum are provided in the report.

The study mentions about the valuation estimate of each of the regional categories in detail, by the end of the forecast period.

The market share that each of the regional segments account are mentioned in the study.

The trends that the regional landscape is defined by are also contained in the report.

