Surface Mount Technologies Industry 2019-2025: Attractive Market Opportunities with Top Key Players- ASMPT, Assembleon, Fuji Machine, Juki, Panasonic and more…

Surface Mount Technologies Market



Surface mount technology is a method through which electronic circuit is produced. In this technology, components of electronic circuits are placed directly onto the surface of printed circuit boards (PCBs). An electronic device made with surface mount technology is called as surface mount device. In present time, all mass-produced electronics hardware is manufactured by using surface mount technology. In 2018, the global Surface Mount Technologies market size was 36200 million US$ and it is expected to reach 70600 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 8.7% during 2019-2025.



Global Surface Mount Technology market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Factors which are driving the growth of global Surface Mount Technology market are growing electronics industry, increasing use of flexible materials printed circuit boards, increasing mass production of electronics hardware devices and rising miniaturization trend & need for mounting electrical & mechanical components. On the other hand, factors which are restraining the growth of global surface mount technology market are high cost of surface mount equipment system, surface mount technology is unsuitable for high power or high voltage parts such as power circuitry.

This report focuses on the global Surface Mount Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Placement

Inspection

Soldering

Screen Printing

Cleaning

Repair & Rework

Market segment by Application, split into

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

