Transaction Monitoring Solution Market 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends with Top Key Players- Oracle, ACI Worldwide, BAE Systems, NICE, SAS Institute and more…
Transaction Monitoring Solution Market
Need for compliance with government regulations will drive the growth of the global transaction monitoring solutions manufactures market. Enterprises, especially financial enterprises, must comply with the increasing number of regulations to tackle frauds.
This report focuses on the global Transaction Monitoring Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Transaction Monitoring Solution development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Oracle
ACI Worldwide
BAE Systems
NICE
SAS Institute
FICO
Fiserv
Experian
Refinitiv
Infrasoft Technologies
Beam Solutions
CaseWare
Software AG
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
AML
FDP
Compliance Management
Customer Identity Management
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Government and Defense
IT and Telecom
Retail
Healthcare
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Transaction Monitoring Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Transaction Monitoring Solution development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
