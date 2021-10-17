Water Based Adhesive Market: Exploring the Impact of Trends on Strategies of Key Players: 3M Company, DELO Industrial Adhesives, Dow Corning, Evonik Industries, Franklin International, H.B FullerH.B. Fuller, Henkel A.G, Huber Group, Pidilite Industries Ltd., Sika AG

“Water Based Adhesive Market” study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

Various useful properties such as durability, flexibility, and economic efficiency, proffered by water-based adhesives drives the water-based adhesive market towards competent growth. Increase in demand for lightweight and low pollution causing vehicles is yet another factor propelling the growth of the market. However, reduced shelf life coupled with the incapacity to store the product for a relatively longer period has curtailed the growth of the water-based adhesive market. Shifting demand of consumers towards sportswear due to rising sports activities for the sake of health and fitness will further provide a lucrative development of the water-based adhesive market in the near future.

Water-based adhesives are chemical compounds, constituting mixtures of water, polymer, and other additives and are available in powder or liquid solution form. They are mainly used to bond unalike substrates in different applications namely, tapes and labels, paper and packaging, woodworking, building, and construction, etc. These adhesives are also used in making envelopes, stamps production, bookbinding, labeling of soft drinks, consumer and assembly applications.

Companies Mentioned: 3M Company, DELO Industrial Adhesives, Dow Corning, Evonik Industries, Franklin International, H.B Fuller, Henkel A.G, Huber Group, Pidilite Industries Ltd., Sika AG

The report "Water Based Adhesive" gives varied description about the segmentation of the market on the basis of segmented Dosage, Route of Administration and Application. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

