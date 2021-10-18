2018-2025 Esoteric Testing Market Comprehensive Research by Top Key Players Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Sonic Healthcare and others

The esoteric testing is defined as the analysis of the unique or the niche assay that are not performed routinely in the clinical laboratories are known as esoteric testing. The esoteric tests requires the specialized personnel as these tests are performed using the radioimmunoassay (RIA) technique which is expensive and time consuming. The report would be of an interest to various stakeholders operating in the esoteric testing market. These stakeholders include Independent/reference laboratories, clinical laboratory testing service providers, diagnostic companies, healthcare service providers, medical institutes and others.

The report discusses key players in the Esoteric Testing market and the strategies leveraged by them. It also explains the various factors driving or restraining the global market. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Esoteric Testing market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.

The top 10 industry players operating in the market of esoteric testing across the globe includes Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Sonic Healthcare, Caris Life Science, ACM Global Laboratories, Foundation Medicine, Inc., Miraca Holdings Inc., Agendia, Primary Health Care Limited and Rennova.

The objective of the study is to describe, define, and forecast the esoteric testing market by technology, test type, end user and region. The report also provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends). The report helps to analyze market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market.

The market for esoteric testing is expected to grow due to the increasing geriatric population & associated growth in chronic diseases, growing awareness regarding early detection using specific diagnostic tests and the rising prevalence of infectious diseases are likely to drive the market in the coming future. In addition, the growing awareness of personalized medicine is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming near future.

Esoteric testing market is segmented by technology, test type, and end user.

Global Esoteric Testing Market – By Technology

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay

Real time PCR

Flow Cytometry

Mass Spectrometry

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay

Others

Global Esoteric Testing Market – By Test Type

Infectious Diseases Testing

Oncology Testing

Genetic Testing

Neurology Testing

Endocrinology Testing

Others

Global Esoteric Testing Market – By End User

Hospitals Laboratories

Independent & Reference Laboratories

The report analyzes factors affecting esoteric testing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions. The report also includes the profiles of key genomics manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

