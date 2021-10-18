2019 Salts and Flavored Salts Market 2024 Estimated Size, Share, Emerging Technologies, Professional Outlook, Regional Segmentation by Type and Applications

Salts and Flavored Salts Market report 2019 shows the market segment and regional analysis by size, growth, and forecast year. Salts and Flavored Salts market report also covers the competitive analysis, merger acquisition and marketing strategies that is adopted by leading players. Salts and Flavored Salts market report covers the details of company profile, products, services, and recent developments that will be beneficial for new entrants.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increase in Seasoned and Flavoring Salt Demand

Consumers trying to get more creative with cooking and experiment beyond traditional pairings, are opting for flavored salts. The flavored salts are resulting in a flavor concoction that is more impactful than a seasoning blend. The increasing demand for foreign cuisines, such as Italian and French food, among consumers in emerging economies, due to rising westernization trends, has led to an increased usage of flavored salts. Consumers are purchasing seasoned and flavored salts from online channels, including company websites, such as The Meadow and third party sellers, like Amazon, due to the availability and accessibility of different varieties of the salts. The growing demand for hot and spicy fast food among young consumers have enabled food service restaurants to use flavored salts such as jalapeno salts in the regional processed meals.

Asia-Pacific Being the Largest as well as the Fastest Growing Region

China Salt Industry Group Co., Ltd (former China National Salt Industry Corporation) controls a major market share and production of edible salt in the country. It is the largest salt enterprise in Asia and second-largest in the world, with the production of 18 million metric ton of various salt products, in 2017. The Japanese consumers do not use a huge amount of spices or seasonings in their food, despite their love and appreciation for food, thus, natural sea salts that are made by boiling down Japanese sea water are preferred by the consumers in the country. For instance, The Salt Industry Center of Japan is a public foundation involved actively in performing investigative research on salt and supplying household cooking salt with 99% sodium content in the country.

Scope of the Report: