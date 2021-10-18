2019 Utility and Energy Analytics Market 2024 Estimated Size, Share, Emerging Technologies, Professional Outlook, Regional Segmentation by Type and Applications

The “Utility and Energy Analytics Market” Report 2019-2024 has adopted a systematic way to evaluate the dynamics of the overall market. Utility and Energy Analytics Market reports offers detailed assessment of the Utility and Energy Analytics including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, market landscape, opportunities and competitor strategies.

Market Overview:

The utility and energy analytics market was valued at USD 286.8 million in 2018, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 980.5 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 24.9%, over the forecast period (2019-2024). Developed countries continue to consume vast amounts of energy, while the demand is increasing in developing countries. The increased demand is caused in part by the rise in population and by economic development.

– In a utility and energy company, there are many sources of Big Data, such as grid equipment, weather data, smart meters, measurements from power systems, GIS data, and data related to asset management. Companies are using this data to bring in operational efficiencies and manage energy demand for end consumers.

– The unprecedented explosion of data from the smart meter and smart grid programs, combined with the increasingly complex data retention requirements from regulators and a changing competitive landscape have created new challenges and opportunities for the transmission and distribution companies.

– Poor data quality and integration, patchy ownership of data across processes, and fragmented use of analytics are among the prominent challenges that trouble any energy company. Thus, finding a proper analytics approach to a problem and embedding its core competencies for decision making is a challenge of its own. Utility and Energy Analytics Market Covers the Following Manufacturers:

– The insights uncovered through analytics will help in creating behavioral patterns of the consumers, which will in turn help with developing new meter rate plans and services for customers.

– Moreover, with the advent of smart meters, the demand for analytics in the industry has increased with smart meters automating and stimulating usage data generation. In the United Kingdom, with the foundation for smart metering in pl